COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Concern raised over exclusion of bar hostesses, sex workers from virus compensation

TOKYO

Advocates for bar hostesses and sex workers have urged the government to reconsider its exclusion of them from compensation for parents unable to work because of school closures, noting they are among the most vulnerable members of society.

A support group for such workers submitted on Thursday a letter asking the government not to discriminate by occupation and to protect the lives of all families as the coronavirus takes its toll on the Japanese economy.

Under a program for subcontracting freelance workers, introduced separately from a program for company workers, those unable to work between Feb. 27 to June 30 due to school closures get 4,100 yen ($38) a day.

But the government has decided not to cover those in the sex and hostess industry, with a health ministry official citing past legal issues with providing subsidies to such businesses.

"In the past, it became a problem when subsidies were given to shops with ties to crime syndicates and those operating illegally," the official said.

But Yukiko Kaname, the head of Sex Work and Sexual Health, or Swash, which submitted the request to the ministry, said not all businesses have legal issues, and that questions concerning operators are separate from their workers.

"Illegal shops and ties with crime syndicates are problems regarding the operators. The workers are not at fault and their children also do not bear any responsibility," Kaname said.

Lawyer Asuka Yasui also raised questions about "applying peacetime requisites at a time of an emergency like the new coronavirus outbreak."

Yasui has been offering consultations to sex and adult entertainment industry workers at "Fu Terrace," and the group has seen the number of consultations surge to about 160 in March, tripling from a year before, with many people saying they cannot make money due to a decline in the number of customers.

The sex industry has often served as a safety net for women who need to make a living, particularly in rural Japan where the minimum wage is low, according to Yasui.

Lawyer Yukiko Tsunoda, an expert on women's human rights, was critical of the exclusion of sex workers from the program, saying "it is like telling (the workers) to go die."

With many people losing their jobs or seeing a sharp drop in their income as people are asked to stay at home to contain the spread of the virus, the government has introduced economic packages to help the affected.

But the compensation program has already faced criticisms for its amount, which is sharply lower than the 8,330 yen subsidy given to companies for each employee given a day off.

6 Comments
Sex Work and Sexual Health, or Swash.

Wow! You learn something new everyday on JT.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not just compensation but also medical treatment because they are the most vunerable!

Dozens of persons in Shinjuku’s sex industry infected with coronavirus

https://www.tokyoreporter.com/japan/dozens-of-persons-in-shinjukus-sex-industry-infected-with-coronavirus/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sorry ladies, sex workers aren't going to get any such stimulus checks, Japan or anywhere else in the world. Society doesn't have much concern for their plight, and that's the truth regardless of what anyone here thinks.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Who are the sex workers?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I can’t believe the politicians are stiffing the sex workers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I don't really see what theyre complaining about. they chose to do a job that throws their dignity down the drain, now they have the audacity to ask for money!? utterly shameless. if they want more money im sure they know ways to get it.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I don’t know. Those blow job health nurses are a legal occupation in Japan. If business is bad due to few customers because of the virus they should get stimulus. There are despicable people in all professions. My wife’s divorce lawyer comes to mind.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bugle, you could offer them your stimulus package.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

throws their dignity down the drain

Who cares about your opinion of dignity? Sex workers should be treated like others in financial difficulties.

The moralists against treating all people fairly in this very difficult situation need to look at their own morals.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

