People walk in Osaka's Dotombori area on Wednesday night. Photo: KYODO
national

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in Japan double in a week

11 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's health ministry said Wednesday that 505 new cases of highly contagious coronavirus variants were reported in the week to Tuesday, nearly double the amount reported in the previous seven days, amid a nationwide resurgence of infections.

Adding to the 255 cases reported in the previous week, the total number of people in Japan infected with variants of the virus now stands at 1,880, including those quarantined at airports, the ministry said.

A case reported in Miyagi Prefecture for the first time means variant strains have been confirmed in 43 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

According to the ministry, Hokkaido reported the largest increase in the number of variant cases this past week at 83, bringing its total to 146 cases. It was followed by Nara Prefecture, up 69 to 81, and Tokyo, up 63 to 122.

The prefectures of Osaka, where the mutated strains are believed to have already been widespread, and Hyogo saw increases of 55 and 14 cases, respectively. However, the number of cases in Kyoto Prefecture decreased by 32 from the previous week due an amendment in figures, the ministry said.

With over 5,000 new cases reported nationwide on Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 22, the central government plans to impose a fresh coronavirus state of emergency in the three prefectures to curb the virus' further spread.

According to a health ministry panel of experts, coronavirus variants account for about 80 percent of infections in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, as well as a rapidly growing share of cases in Tokyo.

The government is also monitoring the N501Y mutation of the coronavirus, which permits it to be more transmissible than the ancestral strain, and is present in the British, South African and Brazilian variants.

The vast majority of variant cases reported in Japan are of the British strain, which accounts for 1,562 cases of the total confirmed to date.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

seemingly this whole covid lark is a number’s game

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Well it seems like the way of not doing anything much has caught up with us.

For the whole year its been up to each’s individual idea of protecting oneself and those around them.

Even schools if someone tested positive, they simply took that person out, and cleaned then resumed business the next day.

People who were sick and wanted to test themselves could not get a test done.

Having no logical way to combat an invisible virus, and not being provided with any test when wanted, may have been very bad ideas.

Japan is still very masked up and cautious, but clearly it is steadily spreading.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Unsurprising given the number of Japanese people who don’t wear masks or wear them around their necks. As a proportion of the population, non-Japanese are far more vigilant about masks than Japanese.

So far today, I have seen a baker’s dozen Japanese people not wearing masks. One guy was even smoking whilst walking, which is illegal in the areas I travel from, through, and to work.

-3 ( +5 / -8 )

As a proportion of the population, non-Japanese are far more vigilant about masks than Japanese.

One of the biggest nonsens I ever heard.

Everyday on my way to work and back I see many foreigners without masks.

And also here on JT some foreign posters are telling us every day that they dont wear masks.

Among 50 foreigners I see 10 are not wearing a mask.

About 1000 japanese I see 10 are not wearing a mask.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

If it’s gotten to the point where the dubious government data can’t down play it anymore, getting worse by the day. Sure there will be a few meetings over the next month to urge everyone to? Cheer on the olympics, and trust the government as the expert panel are convening soon to asses the best response that ensures businesses are receiving their rainbow stickers.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Agreed P.6:57a. - Like Today’s “J-enius” seen with the hole cut into his mask for alternating sips of S’bucks and puffs on his cig while he walks around in public. Another demonstration of the innovations and ‘Fightoing spirit” of some people.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Unsurprising given the number of Japanese people who don’t wear masks or wear them around their necks. 

In my experience, that number is way less than 1%. Of course, they don't wear a mask when eating/drinking, and that's why restaurants open is a problem.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

One of the biggest nonsens I ever heard. 

Everyday on my way to work and back I see many foreigners without masks.

My anecdote trumps your anecdote.

And P.Smith, if I see your every day nonstop complaining posts about Japan and the Japanese people, I am really wondering why you live here?

Makes zero sense for me!

Because you don’t understand that you can love something and still criticize it.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Are you more likely to get the virus when eating and drinking with many other people? Yes.

Let’s not pretend that it doesn’t spread in office spaces, schools and universities as well people start getting lax on mask wearing as well.

The pandemic and the fact that it’s this bad is all on the Japanese government.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@Zoroto

In my experience, that number is way less than 1%. 

I agree with you!

Yes there are japanese people who refuse to wear mask, but very rare.

P. Smith enjoys to complain Nonstop about the japanese people and Japan.

@P.Smith

Because you don’t understand that you can love something and still criticize it.

What kind of love is that?

Day in, day out nonstop complaining...I never heard about that kind of love.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

In my experience, that number is way less than 1%.

My anecdote also trumps your anecdote.

People are clearly missing the point of my post: anecdotes aren’t actual evidence of anything. The idea that Monty or I know the citizenship of all the people we see on our commutes is ridiculous. So is the idea that we actually count the total number of people with and without masks.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Lots of crowded bars open till midnight last night in Osaka--a few with their shutters pulled down, as if that would help. It didn't feel very much like an emergency.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

505 new cases

This number is meaningless. How many of the 30k positive cases from last week were sequenced for variants. Was it 30K or was it 505? If I had to guess, it was a lot closer to 505...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yes there are japanese people who refuse to wear mask, but very rare. 

Not in my experience, which is more valid than your experience.

P. Smith enjoys to complain Nonstop about the japanese people and Japan.

Incorrect. I simply abhor people who refuse to acknowledge that Japan is not perfect and blame foreigners for every bad thing here.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

