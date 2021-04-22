Confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in Japan double in a week

Japan's health ministry said Wednesday that 505 new cases of highly contagious coronavirus variants were reported in the week to Tuesday, nearly double the amount reported in the previous seven days, amid a nationwide resurgence of infections.
Adding to the 255 cases reported in the previous week, the total number of people in Japan infected with variants of the virus now stands at 1,880, including those quarantined at airports, the ministry said.
A case reported in Miyagi Prefecture for the first time means variant strains have been confirmed in 43 of Japan's 47 prefectures.
According to the ministry, Hokkaido reported the largest increase in the number of variant cases this past week at 83, bringing its total to 146 cases. It was followed by Nara Prefecture, up 69 to 81, and Tokyo, up 63 to 122.
The prefectures of Osaka, where the mutated strains are believed to have already been widespread, and Hyogo saw increases of 55 and 14 cases, respectively. However, the number of cases in Kyoto Prefecture decreased by 32 from the previous week due an amendment in figures, the ministry said.
With over 5,000 new cases reported nationwide on Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 22, the central government plans to impose a fresh coronavirus state of emergency in the three prefectures to curb the virus' further spread.
According to a health ministry panel of experts, coronavirus variants account for about 80 percent of infections in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, as well as a rapidly growing share of cases in Tokyo.
The government is also monitoring the N501Y mutation of the coronavirus, which permits it to be more transmissible than the ancestral strain, and is present in the British, South African and Brazilian variants.
The vast majority of variant cases reported in Japan are of the British strain, which accounts for 1,562 cases of the total confirmed to date.© KYODO
Simian Lane
seemingly this whole covid lark is a number’s game
thepersoniamnow
Well it seems like the way of not doing anything much has caught up with us.
For the whole year its been up to each’s individual idea of protecting oneself and those around them.
Even schools if someone tested positive, they simply took that person out, and cleaned then resumed business the next day.
People who were sick and wanted to test themselves could not get a test done.
Having no logical way to combat an invisible virus, and not being provided with any test when wanted, may have been very bad ideas.
Japan is still very masked up and cautious, but clearly it is steadily spreading.
P. Smith
Unsurprising given the number of Japanese people who don’t wear masks or wear them around their necks. As a proportion of the population, non-Japanese are far more vigilant about masks than Japanese.
So far today, I have seen a baker’s dozen Japanese people not wearing masks. One guy was even smoking whilst walking, which is illegal in the areas I travel from, through, and to work.
Monty
As a proportion of the population, non-Japanese are far more vigilant about masks than Japanese.
One of the biggest nonsens I ever heard.
Everyday on my way to work and back I see many foreigners without masks.
And also here on JT some foreign posters are telling us every day that they dont wear masks.
Among 50 foreigners I see 10 are not wearing a mask.
About 1000 japanese I see 10 are not wearing a mask.
Cricky
If it’s gotten to the point where the dubious government data can’t down play it anymore, getting worse by the day. Sure there will be a few meetings over the next month to urge everyone to? Cheer on the olympics, and trust the government as the expert panel are convening soon to asses the best response that ensures businesses are receiving their rainbow stickers.
snowymountainhell
Agreed P.6:57a. - Like Today’s “J-enius” seen with the hole cut into his mask for alternating sips of S’bucks and puffs on his cig while he walks around in public. Another demonstration of the innovations and ‘Fightoing spirit” of some people.
Zoroto
In my experience, that number is way less than 1%. Of course, they don't wear a mask when eating/drinking, and that's why restaurants open is a problem.
P. Smith
GrungeHamster
Are you more likely to get the virus when eating and drinking with many other people? Yes.
Let’s not pretend that it doesn’t spread in office spaces, schools and universities as well people start getting lax on mask wearing as well.
The pandemic and the fact that it’s this bad is all on the Japanese government.
Monty
@Zoroto
In my experience, that number is way less than 1%.
I agree with you!
Yes there are japanese people who refuse to wear mask, but very rare.
P. Smith
obladi
Lots of crowded bars open till midnight last night in Osaka--a few with their shutters pulled down, as if that would help. It didn't feel very much like an emergency.
Zoroto
This number is meaningless. How many of the 30k positive cases from last week were sequenced for variants. Was it 30K or was it 505? If I had to guess, it was a lot closer to 505...
P. Smith
