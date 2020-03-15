Confirmed new coronavirus infections in Japan now 1,528, including cruise ship cases

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Japan topped 1,500 on Sunday, as the government strives to curb the spread of the virus through various steps, including asking people to avoid mass gatherings and implementing travel restrictions.
The tally stood at 1,528, including 697 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo, after more than 30 new cases were reported Sunday by the health ministry and local authorities. A total of 31 infected people have died.
Japan has the ninth-largest number of infections in the world, behind China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, France, Germany and the United States, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information such as data released by each government.
Among the newly reported cases, two men who tested positive after arriving at Haneda airport in Tokyo had been to Italy, while a boy in the northernmost island of Hokkaido also tested positive for the virus, according to the health ministry.
In a bid to contain the outbreak and minimize its potential impact on the economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has requested that all schools in Japan be shut until spring break ends in early April and big sports and cultural events be canceled, postponed or scaled-down.© KYODO
2 Comments
Akie
So far, so low, so..
SaikoPhysco
We need millions of test kits, everyone does. The only way to identify and isolate this is with massive testing.
sensei258
'and big sports and cultural events be canceled, postponed or scaled-down.' Except for the Olympics because we will lose too much money if that happens
SimondB
Why do these reports always include the cruise ship people? They are no longer in Japan. I need to know how many people in Japan have been infected