Bags of mildly radioactive soil collected from near the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant are delivered to the Japanese prime minister's office on Saturday. Image: JIJI PRESS/AFP
national

Contaminated Fukushima soil delivered to PM's office

TOKYO

Dozens of bags of mildly radioactive soil collected from near the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant were delivered Saturday to the Japanese prime minister's office, in an effort to show it is safe for reuse.

Soon after the March 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster, authorities scraped a layer of contaminated soil from swathes of land in Fukushima to reduce radiation levels.

A vast quantity of soil -- 14 million cubic meters -- has since been stored at facilities near the Fukushima Daiichi plant, with the government setting a 2045 deadline for its transfer elsewhere in the country.

Most of the stored soil contains low levels of radiation equivalent to or less than one X-ray per year for people who directly stand on or work with it, the environment ministry said.

But with few willing to take the contaminated earth, the government took it upon itself to reuse some of the soil to show it is not dangerous.

On Saturday, workers unloaded bags of the dirt from a truck in the front yard of the prime minister's office in central Tokyo, with earlier reports saying it will be used in flower beds.

A layer of ordinary soil around 20 centimeters deep will sit on top of the Fukushima soil, according to the environment ministry.

Not sure what the point of this is. However, you are more likely to get cancer from smoking, obesity, alcohol consumption, and a poor diet. Nevertheless, you wouldn't want to inhale any of the dust from this soil, or ingest it. Radiation exposure is cumulative, its not like "a little bit won't hurt". The aim is As Low As Reasonably Achievable. For this reason, leaving it where it came from is common sense.

To be correct, it's "decontaminated" soil with a lower radiation reading, less than 1 millisevert per year, than most other non-contaminated soils. The land around the nuclear disaster site will not be used again, at least for many decades. All the soil removed should stay where it is now. Serves no purpose to transport it around the country.

