Casually dressed employees are seen in their office at the Environment Ministry on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan

TOKYO

The government on Tuesday launched its annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer.

Cool Biz, which will last until Sept 30, encourages workers to dress down, ditching their suits and ties for open-necked, short-sleeved shirts in their offices. It also encourages offices to set air conditioners at 28 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in some parts of Japan have already topped 30 degrees. On Tuesday, the mercury rose to 28 degrees in Tokyo. In central Tokyo, although some government employees adopted the Cool Biz look, many could be seen still in suits and ties.

Cool Biz was started in 2005 by then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions and electricity use. It started on June 1 each year until 2011 when it was brought forward by a month in a bid to conserve electricity after worries that there would be a power shortage following the March 11 disaster.

Once again this year, the campaign goes one step further with Super Cool Biz, in which polo shirts, aloha shirts and sneakers will be promoted as office wear.

Private companies are also taking part in the energy-saving campaign, Kyodo News reported, with about 200 department stores setting more moderate temperatures for air conditioners and switching off some lighting.

Atrocious shirts. They look like tablecloths from 70s soap operas.

Personally I dont need the news or the government telling me how to dress and what to think.

If I’m hot or cool, as an adult, I’ll gambaru and fighto till I get it right!

