Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan

The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Monday.

Some employees at the Environment Ministry wore Okinawa's kariyushi summer shirts, Kyodo News reported.

Cool Biz, which will last until Sept 30, encourages workers to dress down, ditching their suits and ties for open-necked, short-sleeved shirts in their offices. It also suggests office air conditioners be set at 28 degrees Celsius.

Cool Biz was started in 2005 by then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions and electricity use. It started on June 1 each year until 2011 when it was brought forward by a month in a bid to conserve electricity after worries that there would be a power shortage following the March 11 disaster.

