Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan

The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Wednesday.
Cool Biz, which will last until Sept 30, encourages workers to dress down, ditching their suits and ties for open-necked, short-sleeved shirts in their offices. It also suggests office air conditioners be set at 28 degrees Celsius.
At the environment ministry offices in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki, some employees wore T-shirts and Okinawa's kariyushi summer shirts.
Cool Biz was started in 2005 by then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions and electricity use. It started on June 1 each year until 2011 when it was brought forward by a month in a bid to conserve electricity after worries that there would be a power shortage following the March 11 disaster.
This year's campaign is part of deco-katsu, a national effort to reduce CO2 emissions to prevent global warming.© Japan Today
0 Comments
Login to comment
Capuchin
From a previous JT article.
Perhaps a "Warm Biz" campaign would be more effective. Promote double glazing and proper insulation in housing. Maybe suggest that in late April when the temperature is over 20 degrees you don't need the heating turned on in shops and trains.