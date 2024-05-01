 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Japanese Environment Ministry officials are dressed more casually than usual while working in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki area on Wednesday, as the annual Cool Biz campaign begins in the country as part of efforts to reduce energy use. Image: KYODO
Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan

TOKYO

The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Wednesday.

Cool Biz, which will last until Sept 30, encourages workers to dress down, ditching their suits and ties for open-necked, short-sleeved shirts in their offices. It also suggests office air conditioners be set at 28 degrees Celsius.

At the environment ministry offices in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki, some employees wore T-shirts and Okinawa's kariyushi summer shirts.

Cool Biz was started in 2005 by then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions and electricity use. It started on June 1 each year until 2011 when it was brought forward by a month in a bid to conserve electricity after worries that there would be a power shortage following the March 11 disaster.

This year's campaign is part of deco-katsu, a national effort to reduce CO2 emissions to prevent global warming.

Shinichi Tanabe, a professor of structural engineering at Waseda University's graduate school of engineering, observed that the temperature of 28 degrees came about through a sanitary law for buildings that was passed in 1970.

"It's believed that the original environmental sanitary standards were meant to cover a temperature range from 17 to 28 degrees," Tanabe explains. "In other words, 28 degrees is the maximum figure stipulated by the law, and not the recommended temperature setting by any means."

From a previous JT article.

Perhaps a "Warm Biz" campaign would be more effective. Promote double glazing and proper insulation in housing. Maybe suggest that in late April when the temperature is over 20 degrees you don't need the heating turned on in shops and trains.

