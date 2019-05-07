Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
national

Cool Biz campaign under way across Japan

TOKYO

Tuesday marked the first working day of the government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer across Japan. Although the campaign’s official starting date was May 1, because of the extended Golden Week holidays, government offices, financial institutions and other major companies were closed last week.

Cool Biz, which will last until Sept 30, is being held for the 15th straight year. It encourages workers to dress down, ditching their suits and ties for open-necked, short-sleeved shirts in their offices. It also suggests office air conditioners be set at 28 degrees Celsius.

Cool Biz was started in 2005 by then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions and electricity use. It started on June 1 each year until 2011 when it was brought forward by a month in a bid to conserve electricity after worries that there would be a power shortage following the March 11 disaster.

