 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Copter rotor wash caused Japanese teacher's death at U.S. base: report

0 Comments
NAHA

The powerful air flow generated by a helicopter made a Japanese teacher lose her balance in her fatal fall during a school event at the U.S. military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture last year, a U.S. military newspaper has reported.

The Stars and Stripes newspaper, citing an Air Force Accident Investigation Board report, said Friday a rescue helicopter flew too close to spectators waiting for a flight demonstration outside Kadena Elementary School on April 22, 2025. The school is located on the base and home to children including dependents of U.S. military service members.

Stars and Stripes said the military did not identify the 60-year-old female teacher, who died five days after the incident despite emergency treatment at hospital, due to privacy concerns. The woman was a teacher at a different elementary school related to the U.S. military in the southern prefecture.

According to the report, rotor wash generated by the helicopter's rotor blades made the teacher's umbrella open and knocked off her balance. She suffered severe head injuries.

The rotor wash also knocked over two students, but neither of them was seriously hurt.

According to the report, Air Force regulations require at least 150 meters of separation from a helicopter but the spectators were positioned too near, with the teacher being the closest, at about 26 m from the aircraft's final approach path.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo