Copter rotor wash caused Japanese teacher's death at U.S. base: report

The powerful air flow generated by a helicopter made a Japanese teacher lose her balance in her fatal fall during a school event at the U.S. military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture last year, a U.S. military newspaper has reported.

The Stars and Stripes newspaper, citing an Air Force Accident Investigation Board report, said Friday a rescue helicopter flew too close to spectators waiting for a flight demonstration outside Kadena Elementary School on April 22, 2025. The school is located on the base and home to children including dependents of U.S. military service members.

Stars and Stripes said the military did not identify the 60-year-old female teacher, who died five days after the incident despite emergency treatment at hospital, due to privacy concerns. The woman was a teacher at a different elementary school related to the U.S. military in the southern prefecture.

According to the report, rotor wash generated by the helicopter's rotor blades made the teacher's umbrella open and knocked off her balance. She suffered severe head injuries.

The rotor wash also knocked over two students, but neither of them was seriously hurt.

According to the report, Air Force regulations require at least 150 meters of separation from a helicopter but the spectators were positioned too near, with the teacher being the closest, at about 26 m from the aircraft's final approach path.

© KYODO