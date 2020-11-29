Coronavirus cluster grows at Tokai University rugby club

Tokai University said Sunday that 20 members of its rugby club tested positive for the novel coronavirus after 170 students and staff underwent polymerase chain reaction tests following an earlier outbreak.

The Tokai University rugby club leads the Kanto university league after winning all six of their games so far this season, but their final match against Nihon University slated for Saturday has been called off for now due to the cluster of infections.

The university confirmed Thursday that five members of its rugby club had tested positive for the coronavirus. A day later, it revealed that one more rugby club member, a swimming club member and two softball club members had also been infected.

© KYODO