Coronavirus cluster reported at Nara university rugby team

Tenri University in Nara Prefecture said Monday it has suspended the activities of its rugby club after 24 players were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, as urban areas in Japan continue to battle with high numbers of new cases.

According to university officials and the Nara prefectural government, the 24 infected players have exhibited mild or no symptoms. All 168 rugby players that represent the club reside in a university dormitory in the western Japan city of Tenri.

Fifty-five players as well as six coaches and staff have tested negative for the virus, while the remaining 89 team members will be tested soon, according to the officials.

The Nara prefectural government believes infections spread among the players at the university due to their close living quarters and because they come into physical contact at training.

The team has not played against other clubs since March, and social distancing measures were taken at the dorm's cafeteria, according to the university.

The club, established in 1925, is known as a college rugby superpower in Japan, producing many players that went on to represent the Japan national team.

