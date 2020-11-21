Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Coronavirus pandemic brings some married couples closer: survey

1 Comment
TOKYO

As the coronavirus pandemic in Japan forces people to spend more time at home, nearly 20 percent of wives and husbands said in a survey that their relationships had improved due to increased communication.

In the survey, 19.6 percent of the 1,080 respondents aged in their 20s through 50s said their relationships had "improved" or "improved somewhat," 6.1 percent said that they had "worsened" or "worsened somewhat," while 74.3 percent responded that their relationships had not changed.

The online poll was conducted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co in mid-October ahead of Nov 22, Good Couples Day in Japan. The numbers 11 and 22 can be pronounced ii fufu in Japanese, which means a good couple.

The new lifestyle necessitated by the pandemic, including increased teleworking, had led to a greater appreciation of partners, even though the phenomenon of "coronavirus divorce" among couples unable to cope with spending more time together has been widely mentioned on social media, the insurer said.

Of the 19.6 percent, or 212 husbands and wives, 62.5 percent said their relationships had improved as they were talking more to their partners, while 37.1 percent said having more meals together had helped.

The poll found that 27 percent of the wives and 17.1 percent of the husbands felt more supported, with 23.4 percent of the wives saying their spouses were helping more with housework and child care, compared with 6.1 percent of husbands.

Happier couples spoke each day for an average of 140 minutes on weekdays, and 329 minutes on weekends and national holidays, while the corresponding figures for couples whose relationships had deteriorated were 88 minutes and 156 minutes.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog