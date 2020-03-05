Coronavirus testing to be covered by national health insurance

Tests for the new coronavirus will be covered under the national health insurance system from Friday, the health ministry said, as Japan steps up efforts to stem the spread of the pneumonia-causing virus.
The tests have previously only been conducted when public health centers considered them necessary. In some cases, the centers have refused to conduct tests despite requests from doctors, stirring public concern.
With the national health insurance coverage, the government will allow people to undergo testing at hospitals or by contracted private testing companies without being referred by health centers.
The government will also boost efforts to develop simple test kits, as it currently takes a few hours to detect the virus, officials said.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Most infections spread exponentially.
10 people infect 100, then 100 infect 1000 and so on, all within a matter of weeks at most.
We're already over a month into this and yesterday there was a "surge" of 30 cases.
If this virus was as virulent as some media outlets are claiming, we should be seeing millions of infections in Japan by now.
Even assuming the very low end of the fatality rate of 0.5%, 1 million infections would mean 5,000 fatalities by now.
So far there are 12.
Strangerland
Correction. If the virus was as virulent as you have interpreted it to be based on what some media outlets are reporting, we should be seeing millions of infections.
The problem being on JT that posters interpret the numbers how they think they should work, rather than how they actually do work, and then make proclamations based on their generally incorrect interpretations.
zatoizugoodo
They offer to cover it because they know nobody is being tested.
Kobe White Bar Owner
What’s that 250000 million for then?
kurisupisu
It is about time too!
For many people this will be a needed reassurance.
Enough people get tested then tissue and toilet paper might appear again....
Hiro
That good news. All other nation charge money for tests. Unless you are suspected to be infected, you gonna have to pay for the test. No one can just walk in a hospital and expect to get free testing. In the USA it cost around $3000 for a single test.
zichi
There are not enough tests/labs for huge numbers and would overwhelm the other needs.
Snow
Either it's not as virulent as some media outlets are claiming or we don't know the actual numbers of people infected in Japan.
As of March 4, Japan did 8,111 tests.
As of March 2, South Korea did 105,379 tests.