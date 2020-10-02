Coronavirus vaccination to be made free in Japan

Members of the public in Japan will get vaccinated against the new coronavirus for free, according to a health ministry policy approved Friday by its advisory panel, in a bid to curb serious and fatal cases of infection.
The Japanese government is trying to secure enough vaccines by the first half of 2021 to administer to all members of the public, having earmarked a budget of 671.4 billion yen.
It has agreed with British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc to receive vaccines when successfully developed, and is also negotiating with U.S. firm Moderna Inc for a supply.
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will also submit a bill to amend the country's immunization law to an extraordinary Diet session expected to start later this month, so that the state can redress patients and pay damages instead of companies in case a vaccination causes serious side effects.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
wraither
I have questions;
does the vaccine vary from vendor to vendor,
and if it doesn't, can the receiver choose which one to get?
Overall, this is a direct application on where the taxes go, but as for all new things such as buying new gadgets, it is best to not jump ahead in decisions without doing the research yourself.
Nihonview
Members of the public in Japan will get vaccinated against the new coronavirus for free.
Well done. This is Japan.
noriahojanen
Misleading. It's NOT free. It's from public money owed to local taxpayers. Please don't take it for granted, and let's check whether the budget is properly arranged, without any "dubious" handling agents covertly involved, just as we've seen in rescue money provision (some amount being deducted in the process).
Zoroto
The vaccine distribution will likely be handled by Dentsu via a shell company.
Fighto!
Good for Japan, and a brilliant move by PM Suga. Peoples lives matter, and everyone should be equal in the face of this unbelievably deadly virus.
Heres hoping the vaccine starts rolling out for the most needy from November.
Luddite
Good. Flu vaccinations should be free too.
dan
I don't want it until any side effects are smoothed out.
Let the guinea pigs go first!
'Erai hito saki ni dozo!' i.e Suga san.