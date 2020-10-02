Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Coronavirus vaccination to be made free in Japan

7 Comments
TOKYO

Members of the public in Japan will get vaccinated against the new coronavirus for free, according to a health ministry policy approved Friday by its advisory panel, in a bid to curb serious and fatal cases of infection.

The Japanese government is trying to secure enough vaccines by the first half of 2021 to administer to all members of the public, having earmarked a budget of 671.4 billion yen.

It has agreed with British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc to receive vaccines when successfully developed, and is also negotiating with U.S. firm Moderna Inc for a supply.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will also submit a bill to amend the country's immunization law to an extraordinary Diet session expected to start later this month, so that the state can redress patients and pay damages instead of companies in case a vaccination causes serious side effects.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

7 Comments
Login to comment

I have questions;

does the vaccine vary from vendor to vendor,

and if it doesn't, can the receiver choose which one to get?

Overall, this is a direct application on where the taxes go, but as for all new things such as buying new gadgets, it is best to not jump ahead in decisions without doing the research yourself.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Members of the public in Japan will get vaccinated against the new coronavirus for free.

Well done. This is Japan.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Coronavirus vaccination to be made free in Japan

Misleading. It's NOT free. It's from public money owed to local taxpayers. Please don't take it for granted, and let's check whether the budget is properly arranged, without any "dubious" handling agents covertly involved, just as we've seen in rescue money provision (some amount being deducted in the process).

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

The vaccine distribution will likely be handled by Dentsu via a shell company.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Good for Japan, and a brilliant move by PM Suga. Peoples lives matter, and everyone should be equal in the face of this unbelievably deadly virus.

Heres hoping the vaccine starts rolling out for the most needy from November.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Good. Flu vaccinations should be free too.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I don't want it until any side effects are smoothed out.

Let the guinea pigs go first!

'Erai hito saki ni dozo!' i.e Suga san.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog