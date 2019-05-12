Broadcaster apologizes over program insensitive to gender privacy

A TV broadcaster in western Japan apologized Sunday for having aired a program in which a citizen was disrespectfully asked to identify their gender.

In the program aired Friday by Yomiuri Telecasting Corp, a comedy duo were asked by the owner of an okonomiyaki restaurant to find out whether a regular customer who was outside the restaurant was a man or woman.

They asked and also touched the person concerned inappropriately, as well as requesting to see an identification card.

"We deeply apologize to viewers and the parties concerned. We take the matter seriously and will implement appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again," the Osaka-based company said.

Koji Wakaichi, a writer who appeared on the program as a commentator, criticized the broadcaster for "lacking sensitivity to human rights."

The program has also caused a stir on the internet.

