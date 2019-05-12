Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Broadcaster apologizes over program insensitive to gender privacy

1 Comment
OSAKA

A TV broadcaster in western Japan apologized Sunday for having aired a program in which a citizen was disrespectfully asked to identify their gender.

In the program aired Friday by Yomiuri Telecasting Corp, a comedy duo were asked by the owner of an okonomiyaki restaurant to find out whether a regular customer who was outside the restaurant was a man or woman.

They asked and also touched the person concerned inappropriately, as well as requesting to see an identification card.

"We deeply apologize to viewers and the parties concerned. We take the matter seriously and will implement appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again," the Osaka-based company said.

Koji Wakaichi, a writer who appeared on the program as a commentator, criticized the broadcaster for "lacking sensitivity to human rights."

The program has also caused a stir on the internet.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The uproar means Japan is becoming more tolerant. That said, are we in a tiny, rural American town in the 60s?!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

oh boy people are way too sensitive these days.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why the hell would you care what kind of Plumbing your regular customer has? Now you've lost a customer

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Way too many snowflakes out there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Culture

Design Festa: From Party Origins to Asia’s Biggest Art Event

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Spring Recipe: Steamed Rice With Bamboo Shoots (Takenoko Gohan)

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Climb

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #30

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL