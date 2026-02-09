Fewer women in Japan plan to give Valentine's chocolate as inflation bites

Fewer women in Japan are planning to give chocolates on Valentine's Day than a year earlier, as rising costs for everyday goods pressure their budgets, according to a recent survey by a market research firm.

In the survey targeting 2,500 women and girls aged from 15 to 79, 42.8 percent said they have no plans to give chocolates, up 4.0 percentage points from a year prior.

In Japan, women traditionally give a box of chocolates to men, including their romantic partner, father and coworkers, on Valentine's Day. Some also exchange chocolates with their friends.

Conducted from Jan 14 to 19 by Intage Inc, the survey results showed the largest drop was among gifting to family members, down 4.4 points from 2025 at 38.7 percent.

Chocolate gifts to friends were also down 2.1 points to 11.2 percent, and "obligatory" chocolate for colleagues declined 1.3 point to 7.9 percent.

A significant majority of working women are reluctant to take part in the tradition of obligatory chocolate gifts to male coworkers, with 85.4 percent of 787 relevant respondents saying they do not want to, the highest proportion since the survey began in 2022.

Conversely, the proportion of women saying they intend to buy chocolates for themselves was almost flat, with a 0.3 point rise to 21.3 percent.

The average spent on Valentine's Day chocolate increased 8.1 percent to 4,943 yen but fewer respondents said they want to purchase quality products, in a sign inflation may be pressuring luxury purchases.

A separate survey of chocolate prices by Teikoku Databank Ltd showed the average cost of a single piece of Valentine's Day chocolate rose 4 percent over the year to 436 yen, reflecting high cacao prices and import costs due to a weaker yen. It was 355 yen on average in 2022.

© KYODO