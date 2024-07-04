Japan court orders gov't to admit gay man as refugee over persecution

Photo taken on July 4, 2024, shows a gay man from a North African country (front) embracing a supporter in Osaka after a court ruling the same day.

A Japanese court ordered Thursday the government to grant refugee status to a gay man from a North African country who is seeking asylum from persecution, ruling against immigration authorities.

The man in his 30s came to Japan in December 2019, leaving his home country, where having a relationship with a same-sex partner is banned by law and violators face arrest.

He felt his life was in danger if he stayed in the Islamic nation, saying his family prevented him from moving freely after learning he was in a relationship with another man. An attempt was also made to run him over, according to documents submitted to the court and other sources.

After coming to Japan, he made an application for refugee status in January 2020 at the Osaka regional immigration bureau but it was declined in February 2021. His appeal to have the bureau's decision reviewed was also turned down in May 2022.

In July of that year, he filed a lawsuit at the Osaka District Court, seeking revocation of the immigration authorities' decision not to grant him refugee status.

The ruling comes as Japan in March 2023 unveiled for the first time its guidelines for recognizing refugees to ensure transparency amid criticism that it accepts very few refugees compared with other countries.

Under the guidelines, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said refugee status could be granted if applicants are deemed at risk of persecution in their home countries for their gender, or for identifying as a member of a sexual minority.

Japan gave refugee status to a record-high 303 people in 2023. But the number is tiny in comparison to European countries, where refugees are taken in by their tens of thousands annually, and the United States, which recently raised its yearly cap to 125,000.

© KYODO