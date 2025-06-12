 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Nankai Trough quake damage projected at ¥1,466 tril over 20-plus years

1 Comment
TOKYO

A massive earthquake predicted to occur in the Nankai Trough within the next 30 years could cause 1,466 trillion yen in economic damage over a period of more than 20 years, a construction industry body said Wednesday.

The latest estimate by the Japan Society of Civil Engineers is based on an analysis of a megaquake and subsequent tsunami along the Nankai Trough, which stretches southwest from the Pacific coast of central Japan. The figure represents a 4 percent increase from its 2018 estimate of 1,410 trillion yen.

In March, the Japanese government estimated that the economic damage from the Nankai quake and the resulting tsunami could reach up to 292 trillion yen in the first year alone.

The association said it would take nearly 22 years for the economy to recover, based on the experience of the quake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan in 2011.

Taking countermeasures, such as strengthening roads and levees, costing more than 58 trillion yen, would reduce economic damage by 31 percent, the group said in its latest report.

The association also projected that a megaquake occurring directly beneath Tokyo would cause 1,110 trillion yen in economic damage, an increase from 1,001 trillion yen in its midterm report in March last year, factoring in the rising cost of living.

Similar measures costing more than 21 trillion yen would reduce damage from a quake in Tokyo by 38 percent, the association said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

 ¥1,466 tril over 20-plus years

Just add that to another Japanese debt from existing debt that Japan already had.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ear Acupressure Jewelry: Japan’s Latest Wellness-Beauty Trend

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Art Base

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Ways To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

How to Study in Japan: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting a Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

10 Destinations For Rainy Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mama-tomo: 5 Places To Make Mom Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Are Traffic Lights in Japan Confusing?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 Japanese Rainy Day Date Ideas For Home

Savvy Tokyo

Summer Wagashi: 5 Cool & Fresh Traditional Japanese Sweets

Savvy Tokyo

Kadokawa Culture Museum

GaijinPot Travel