Jorgen Watne Frydnes (2nd from R), chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, meets with atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima on July 22, 2025.
Nobel committee chair stresses "nuclear taboo" during Hiroshima visit

HIROSHIMA

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, during a visit Tuesday to Hiroshima stressed that the "nuclear taboo" must not be confined to the atomic-bombed city but spread worldwide.

Frydnes' trip to Japan comes after Nihon Hidankyo, Japan's leading group of atomic bomb survivors, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year, with him praising the group for its efforts to achieve a nuclear-free world through witness testimony.

"We pay tribute to all who were lost, to all survivors -- and to all those who turned pain into hope, and memory into a force for peace," Frydnes wrote in the guestbook at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum after his visit.

Frydnes also met with atomic bomb survivors, including 83-year-old Nihon Hidankyo representative Toshiyuki Mimaki, and local activists working toward nuclear abolition.

According to participants, Frydnes expressed deep appreciation for the efforts being taken to pass on atomic bomb survivor testimonies. Mimaki said the meeting gave him renewed motivation to "keep going and never give up even as I grow older."

Frydnes, who arrived in Japan on Monday, also met with Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui earlier Tuesday and is scheduled to visit the other atomic-bombed city of Nagasaki.

He will also attend a nuclear disarmament event jointly hosted by the Norwegian Nobel Institute and Nihon Hidankyo, also known as the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, at Sophia University in Tokyo on Sunday.

© KYODO

