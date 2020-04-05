"Record 49% proud of Japan's history, traditions: gov't survey".

The ratio of people in Japan who are proud of the country's "long history and traditions" reached a record 48.9 percent after Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne and the start of the new imperial era last year, according to a recent government survey.
The figure was the highest since the government started asking what respondents are proud of regarding Japan and its people in 1991 in an annual survey on social awareness, the Cabinet Office said. It was 46.2 in a similar survey conducted in early 2019.
The nationwide interview survey covered 10,000 people aged 18 and older between Jan. 9 and 26, of whom 53.9 percent responded. In multiple answers, 56.4 percent of respondents in the survey -- the results of which were released in late March -- cited "good public safety" and 52.3 percent touched on the "beauty of nature."
Similarly, 30.3 percent named "healthcare and welfare" as an area heading in a better direction, followed by "public safety" at 21.0 percent and "science and technology" at 20.5 percent.
The survey also found 62.2 percent are generally satisfied with society, compared with 37.0 percent who said they are not.
Meanwhile, 31.5 percent of respondents believe economic conditions are heading south in Japan, up 5.0 percentage points from the previous year, according to the survey.
The rate reflects the impact of the consumption tax increase last October, but not the coronavirus infections that have now become a pandemic around the world.
In multiple answers to the question of which areas respondents think are heading in an undesirable direction in Japan, 39.4 percent said "the state's fiscal condition," and 26.3 percent said "regional disparities."
Similarly, 24.9 percent called "prices" a source of concern for Japan and 24.5 percent cited "diplomacy" amid the lack of progress on territorial disputes with Russia and the issue of North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.© KYODO
Cricky
Ok? Are they also acknowledging the really bad stuff. Of couse not!
its not in the school curriculum. So 99% of japanese people are suprised when reality hits them. And fail to understand WHY? other countries don't trust Japan. Had a home stay (several) who became upset when told Japan tried to conquer China, the Whole pacific. All they knew was Atomic bombs not why. Lack of education.
thepersoniamnow
A record amount of us here are also grandpas and grandmas too.
Just saying.
oldman_13
They should be. For all if its past bad history, Japan has also enriched the world with technology and culture regardless of the naysayers on this website.
And contrary to those who still believe anti-Japan lies and propaganda, the Japanese school systems in fact use textbooks that refer to Japan's atrocities before and during WW2. In fact, less than 1% of Japanese schools use controversial textbooks that omit or gloss over Japan's past misdeeds.
And it's rich that other countries that to this day engage in whitewashing their own histories don't trust Japan. As always, those loudest to accuse Japan of revising their history, are doing the same to Japan by not doing the most basics of research that refute the stereotypes and falsehoods.
Pukey2
That's been a concern for me ever since I came here. Everything in the supermarkets is so expensive. I can get most things for less than half the price back home. And I'm tired of eating bananas and moyashi. I wonder how many Japanese are proud of the expensive fruit.
The top good thing I can think of is the RELATIVE public safety. This is one of the very few countries where I would feel 99% safe going out for a walk or jog in the middle of the night.
cricky:
Now, come on, don't spoil the feel-good factor.
Akie
"Record 49% proud of Japan's history, traditions: gov't survey".
What is Japan's history ? What are Japanese traditions ?
Hint: CCP.