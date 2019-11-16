Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

N Korean fishing boat flooded after collision with Japanese patrol boat

1 Comment
TOKYO

A Japanese patrol boat and a large North Korean fishing vessel were involved in an accident on Monday, and the North Korean boat was flooded and about 20 of its crew were adrift in the Sea of Japan, the Coast Guard said.

The Japanese boat, which belongs to the Fisheries Agency, was attempting to rescue the crew, a spokesman at the Coast Guard said.

The accident happened 350 km northwest of the Noto peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, at around 9:10 a.m., the spokesman said, saying that the Coast Guard was dispatching patrol ships to help with the rescue.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK quoted Hiroyuki Suematsu, vice minister of the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, as saying that the North Korean ship might have sunk, and that the collision occurred within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Do expect North Korean retaliation with a missile landing closer to Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Study Anime, Video Games and Digital Media at a Japanese University: Digital Hollywood University Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Nishimachi International School Food Fair 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Updates to Know About Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Coming to Netflix Nov. 1

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Senko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #49: Racial Profiling For ID Check Has Twitter Fuming

GaijinPot Blog