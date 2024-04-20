 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in March 2023. Image: REUTERS file
national

Corrosion found in treated radioactive water tanks at Fukushima plant

0 Comments
TOKYO

Corrosion has been found on the inside of tanks used to store treated radioactive water at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, its operator has revealed.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc said there are no problems with the strength of the tanks, but added that some of the more than 1,000 containers at the plant were installed over 10 years ago and have aged over time.

A TEPCO official said the operator will continue to inspect the tanks.

The firm began releasing the treated water containing tritium from the plant into the Pacific Ocean in August 2023 despite backlash from local fisheries and China.

In March, corrosion and peeling paint were spotted in three empty tanks that have been in use since 2016 at the plant, which suffered meltdowns following the devastating earthquake and ensuing tsunami in March 2011.

As it is impossible to check the inside of tanks currently containing treated water, other than with the use of underwater robots, TEPCO conducts annual exterior inspections to detect any abnormalities.

Tanks that have been used for more than 10 years also have the thickness of their steel plates measured using ultrasonic waves to assess their strength, TEPCO said.

The Japanese government and TEPCO have said that the treated water released from the Fukushima plant is diluted to reduce the levels of tritium to less than one-40th of the country's national safety standards.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog