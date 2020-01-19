Costs for managing Japan's nuclear plants to total ¥13 trillion

The total costs to implement government-mandated safety measures, maintain facilities and decommission commercially operated nuclear power plants in Japan will reach around 13.46 trillion yen, a Kyodo News tally shows.
The amount, which could balloon further and eventually lead to higher electricity fees, was calculated based on financial documents from 11 power companies that own 57 nuclear reactors at 19 plants, as well as interviews with the utilities.
Two years after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, the Japanese government introduced new safety standards which made measures against natural disasters and major accidents mandatory for restarting reactors.
The power companies have been given the option of either maintaining their idled nuclear power plants and restarting them once they had implemented the required safety measures, or decommissioning their plants. But it has become clear either choice required massive costs.
Of the total costs, 5.4 trillion yen was for safety measures implemented as of last month at 15 power plants they are trying to restart.
Decommissioning costs for 17 reactors belonging to nine nuclear power plants, which were deemed too expensive to implement safety measures for, totaled around 849.2 billion yen.
As the estimated costs for decommissioning the No. 1 to No. 4 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant run by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc differ, they were not included in the figure.
Maintenance costs, which will not only apply to restarted plants in operation but also to idled ones and those in the process of being decommissioned, are required for 54 reactors at 17 plants.
Those under construction were excluded. In the six years from fiscal 2013, when the new regulations were introduced, they totaled around 7.2 trillion yen.
The costs include labor, repairs and others considered nuclear power plant expenses as shown in each company's annual securities report. But plant depreciation costs and a reserve for dismantling facilities were subtracted as they overlapped with some expenses for safety measures and decommissioning.
Maintenance fees will be required every year moving forward and are expected to continue to grow from the annual costs of around 1 trillion yen across the 11 utilities.
The total costs could further rise by several hundred billion yen as money needed to construct anti-terrorist facilities, also required under the new safety standards, was not included in the figures of some of the companies.
The majority of the 17 reactors at nine power plants slated for decommissioning are aging and they also include four at the Fukushima Daini complex, which local officials requested to be scrapped.© KYODO
Yubaru
This is the biggest reason why Abe wants to keep Japan nuclear power dependent! There is so much money to be made.
ListenTheTruth
What a stupid way to boil water. Dangerous. Toxic. Wasteful. Obscenely expensive.
sf2k
A fraction of that a year could have put Japan on the renewable map. But the oyagis are stuck on fossil gas coal and nuclear. So 1950-1980
PTownsend
The LDP, big government, big corporations, aka Japan Inc. have known for the last century their resource poor nation needed to develop better ways to generate electricity and power vehicles.
They still can implement better ways. But for whatever reason the fossils running the fossil economy remain stuck, unable to do things differently.
Younger people and future generations will pay the price for Japan Inc's inability to change.
ifd66
Particulalry when you consider the wasted potential of Japan's Geothermal - non-toxic, renewable,, cheap.
sf2k
That's wrong they are not resource poor, they are fossil gas coal and oil poor. Only with blinders on. Look at renewable potential tops many other countries
klausdorth
Of course the consumer is going to pay the bill.
Either thru "special taxes" or higher electricity fees.
What a disgrace!
Those companies made enough money - let them pay for everything!
sf2k
With more renewables the Japanese Navy isn't needed in the middle East