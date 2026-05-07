Costs hit record high in 2025 for entering private colleges in Tokyo area

Costs from entrance exams to enrollment for students who entered private universities and junior colleges in the greater Tokyo area in spring 2025 hit a record high, a teachers' union survey showed Thursday.

The average total for students commuting from home was 1,647,883 yen, up 30,902 yen from a year earlier, while that for those living in dormitories and elsewhere came to 2,353,983 yen, up 39,202 yen. Daily living expenses for the latter, calculated by excluding rent from monthly remittances, averaged 660 yen.

The Tokyo Federation of Private University Faculty and Staff Unions' survey conducted between May and July in 2025 covered parents and guardians of freshmen at 10 universities and junior colleges in Tokyo and nearby Saitama and Tochigi prefectures. It received valid responses from 3,613 people.

In Japan, the academic year for most schools begins in April.

For students living at home, the expenses from entrance exams to enrollment consisted of exam fees and first-year tuition and fees. For those living elsewhere, rent, deposits and key money, and expenditure for daily necessities were added to these costs.

Expenses for daily necessities saw the most notable increase, up 4.8 percent to 372,000 yen. Rent was up 4.2 percent to 71,800 yen.

Monthly allowances sent to students living away from home increased by 3,100 yen from the previous school year to an average of 91,600 yen. After deducting rent from this amount and dividing it by 30 days, daily living expenses came to 660 yen, about a quarter of the highest amount recorded in the 1990 school year.

"It is simply impossible to live on 660 yen (a day) and working part-time jobs has become a huge burden," said Harumichi Yamada, a professor at Tokyo Keizai University and chair of the federation's central executive committee. "This is causing students to fall behind in their studies and is a very serious situation."

In the survey's open-ended comments section, some respondents said they might ask younger children to give up on tertiary education due to the high cost. It was also noted that some students gave up on the school they wanted to go to due to the expensive fees and tuition while there were calls for more financial support for the middle class.

© KYODO