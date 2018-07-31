Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Couple films own suicide jumping in front of train in Sapporo, streams it online

2 Comments
SAPPORO

A young couple who committed suicide by jumping in front of an express train in Sapporo on Saturday night is believed to have filmed their death and streamed it live online, police said Monday.

According to police, the two — a man and a woman, both around the age of 20 — jumped in front of an express train at Naebo Station on the JR Hakodate line at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday. The train driver saw them jumping from the platform and applied the emergency brake but couldn't stop in time, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A smartphone with an attached video camera to it, positioned strategically to capture the two, was picked up from the platform, police said. An acquaintance of the two contacted police after the couple’s death, telling them that he “saw the whole thing online.” Police believe that the two were live streaming their own suicide, granting access to the video only to a limited audience.

The two were residents of Tokyo, police said, but there is no information on why they had traveled to Hokkaido to end their lives.

Let's hope this doesn't become a new trend.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This tragedy was not spontaneous - it required setting up with the forethought that goes with that.

Reminds me of a Donald Ritchie portrait of a film director who topped himself in a similar way, just recalling Ritchie's final lines, ' ... this life was just too much'.

This time I think that death was too much - how screwed up the 'limited audience' of the streaming are going to be, if they are not already.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

