Couple in their 70s die after being found buried in snow

A 79-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife died after being found buried under snow on the roof of their house in Daisen City, Akita Prefecture.

According to police, the home is partially two-story. The couple, Ryuji Takahashi and his wife Kazuko, were found on the roof of the first floor by a family member at around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The two were wearing helmets and safety ropes, and it is possible they were shoveling snow off the roof of their second-floor dwelling and fell or slipped onto the roof of the first below.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that about 145 centimeters of snow had been recorded in the area, as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the prolonged cold wave, Hokkaido and the Sea of ​​Japan side of Tohoku are experiencing record-breaking snowfall, far exceeding average years.

