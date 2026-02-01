 Japan Today
national

Couple in their 70s die after being found buried in snow

6 Comments
AKITA

A 79-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife died after being found buried under snow on the roof of their house in Daisen City, Akita Prefecture.

According to police, the home is partially two-story. The couple, Ryuji Takahashi and his wife Kazuko, were found on the roof of the first floor by a family member at around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The two were wearing helmets and safety ropes, and it is possible they were shoveling snow off the roof of their second-floor dwelling and fell or slipped onto the roof of the first below.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that about 145 centimeters of snow had been recorded in the area, as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the prolonged cold wave, Hokkaido and the Sea of ​​Japan side of Tohoku are experiencing record-breaking snowfall, far exceeding average years.

At least they died together?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Stay off the roof! Are you not aware of sublimation?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a sad story. Poor people.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Died after they were found buried in snow???

0 ( +0 / -0 )

145 cm is ~ 4.75 ft . . . were they chibi? People of short stature need to be more careful . . . .

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

JtsnoseFeb. 1  11:21 pm JST

145 cm is ~ 4.75 ft . . . were they chibi? People of short stature need to be more careful . . . .

You wrongly assume that people fall standing up. How much snow is piled on top of a 6' tall person that falls flat? Over 3 feet? And if they fall head first, ~4.5 feet?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

