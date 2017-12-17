Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Couple in their 70s perish in Gunma house fire

GUNMA

A 73-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife died in a fire that destroyed their wooden home in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the home of Yoshikazu Nakajima at around 2 a.m. by a passerby, Fuji TV reported. Ten fire trucks were mobilized to fight the blaze which took about three hours to extinguish.

Police said the 80-square-meter house was completely destroyed. The two bodies found inside are believed to be Nakajima and his wife Yasue.

Firefighters have not yet determined how the fire started.

