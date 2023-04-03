Couple in their 80s, 49-year-old son perish in house fire

An elderly couple and their son died in a fire that destroyed their house in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, a neighbor called 119 after seeing flames coming from the roof of the two-story wooden house of Kazuma Kuromiya at around 12:15 a.m.

Ten fire trucks were mobilized to fight the blaze which took two hours to extinguish. Local media reported that the house was completely destroyed.

Police and firefighters said that on the second floor, they found the bodies of Kuromiya, 81, his 80-year-old wife and their 49-year-old son.

