Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
national

Couple in their 80s apparently freeze to death in Tokyo apartment

2 Comments
TOKYO

The bodies of a man and his wife, both in their 80s, were found in their house on Wednesday, police said, adding that they apparently froze to death.

According to police, a relative visited the couple at their home in Nerima Ward at around 5:15 p.m. and after finding them unresponsive, called 119, Kyodo News reported. The couple were declared dead at the scene.

Police said there were no obvious injuries on either body and there were no signs that anyone had broken into the house. Furthermore, none of the heating equipment was in use in the room where the bodies were found.

Police said autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Terrible.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Perhaps Kishida government should be addressing the obvious myriad of domestic social net issues before spending billions overseas on everything from Cool Japan to countering China influence in Africa and other nonsense. Just a thought.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Indoor Flowering Plants to Brighten Up Your Tokyo Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Usa Jingu

GaijinPot Travel