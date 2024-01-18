Couple in their 80s apparently freeze to death in Tokyo apartment

The bodies of a man and his wife, both in their 80s, were found in their house on Wednesday, police said, adding that they apparently froze to death.

According to police, a relative visited the couple at their home in Nerima Ward at around 5:15 p.m. and after finding them unresponsive, called 119, Kyodo News reported. The couple were declared dead at the scene.

Police said there were no obvious injuries on either body and there were no signs that anyone had broken into the house. Furthermore, none of the heating equipment was in use in the room where the bodies were found.

Police said autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

