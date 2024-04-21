 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
national

Couple in their 80s found crushed to death under light truck

SHIMANE

The bodies of an 85-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were found under their light truck in a mountainous area of Yasugi, Shimane Prefecture, on Saturday night.

Police said it appeared the couple, Tadashi Yamane and his wife Makiko, were crushed to death by the truck, NHK reported.

The bodies were found by a police search team at about 8:50 p.m. Relatives of the couple had called police after they failed to return home. The couple left home in the truck at around 2:30 p.m., telling their family they were going to pick wild vegetables in the mountains.

The bodies were found on a muddy slope by the road and police believe the brake on the truck may have somehow become disengaged and that the truck started moving down the slope and hit the couple.

A basket of vegetables was near the bodies.

How awful.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

