Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Couple killed after their car collides head-on with dump truck

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

A 64-year-old woman and her 64-year-old husband were killed when their car collided head-on with a dump truck in Oi, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday.

The accident occurred just after 12 noon on a two-lane prefectural highway, Sankei Shimbun reported. The 57-year-old truck driver was quoted by police as saying the car drifted over the center line into his path at the last minute and he was unable to swerve out of the way in time.

Police said Kiyoe Watanabe, who was driving the car, and her husband Toshio, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered severe injuries. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The truck driver was uninjured.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

So in other words he was looking at his phone or watching tv. He’s a murderer.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog