Couple killed after their car collides head-on with dump truck

A 64-year-old woman and her 64-year-old husband were killed when their car collided head-on with a dump truck in Oi, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday.

The accident occurred just after 12 noon on a two-lane prefectural highway, Sankei Shimbun reported. The 57-year-old truck driver was quoted by police as saying the car drifted over the center line into his path at the last minute and he was unable to swerve out of the way in time.

Police said Kiyoe Watanabe, who was driving the car, and her husband Toshio, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered severe injuries. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The truck driver was uninjured.

