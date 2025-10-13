Couple on a walk attacked by bear in Gunma Prefecture

A man and a woman were attacked by a bear while out for a walk in Minakami town, Gunma Prefecture, on Monday.

The bear has not yet been captured, and police are urging caution, TV Asahi reported.

The 76-year-old man who was attacked called 119 at around 6 a.m. and reported he had been bitten on a finger on his left hand. The 69-year-old woman with him was bitten on her left arm and left thigh.

Police said they were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The couple told police there was another bear in addition to the one that attacked them, and both animals ran toward the west.

On Oct 7, two customers were injured by a bear at a supermarket about three kilometers from Monday’s attack site.

Police are urging people to be careful and avoid unnecessary outings in the vicinity.

