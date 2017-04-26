Court finds Miyagi city negligent over schoolgirl's tsunami death

A high court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that ordered the city of Higashimatsushima in Miyagi to pay 26.5 million yen in damages to the family of a schoolgirl killed by tsunami in 2011.

The Sendai High Court recognized the city-run Nobiru Elementary School to which the 9-year-old girl had evacuated was partly to blame for her death, but rejected the damages claim by the family of an 86-year-old woman who was engulfed by an earthquake-triggered tsunami at the same school. The school was a designated evacuation site in the coastal city in Miyagi Prefecture.

While a slew of lawsuits have been filed against administrators such as schools and firms over deaths by tsunami following a major earthquake on March 11, 2011, the latest ruling is the first by a high court holding an administrator responsible.

"The school had the responsibility to keep the girl under its protection," Presiding Judge Masato Furukubo said while noting the school's rule of only handing over its students to registered personnel in case of emergency.

The girl was engulfed by tsunami after her peer's parent sent her home, while her parents were away. The school gave consent to the peer's parent to take her home as an exception to the rule.

"The school principal breached the duty to continue protecting the girl," Furukubo said.

During trial, plaintiffs claimed the school should not have allowed the peer's parent to pick up the girl, and it should have foreseen the tsunami engulfing her home.

They also said the school should have evacuated people to the second floor of the school building rather than the gymnasium where they had actually gathered and claimed it failed to collect information on tsunami through radio broadcasts.

The 86-year-old woman in the case died along with a dozen others as a 3.5-meter tsunami reached the gymnasium, which was packed with roughly 340 people at the time.

The Sendai District Court in March 2016 ordered the city to pay damages to the girl's family while rejecting the damages claim by the families of two residents including the woman, prompting the city and her family to appeal.

Among similar lawsuits filed against administrators is the case of Okawa Elementary School in Miyagi, in which 74 students were killed by tsunami.

