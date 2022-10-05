Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Court halts decertification of Japanese school over student abuse

0 Comments
TOKYO

A court has granted a temporary injunction on an immigration agency decision to strip a Japanese language school of its certification over an incident in which a former staff member physically restrained a Vietnamese student last October, the agency said Wednesday.

The injunction was issued by the Fukuoka District Court as of Sept 30, and the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said it will carefully review the court's decision and respond appropriately.

On Sept 7, the agency stripped the certification of the Nishinihon International Education Institute in Fukuoka after it found the staff member restrained the student for several hours using a chain and padlock wrapped around his belt.

The decision resulted in the school being barred from accepting new students for the next five years.

The school has argued the staff member acted alone and not as a representative of the organization and has filed a suit at the Fukuoka court to have the agency's decision repealed completely.

The staff member, who resigned in the wake of the incident, was referred to prosecutors on Sept 22 on suspicion of abduction and confinement.

The decision to remove the language school from the agency's list of approved institutions was the first of its kind since 2016 when stricter regulations on the industry were applied.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog