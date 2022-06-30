Court dismisses sex business firm's damages claim over virus handout snub

A Japanese court dismissed Thursday a damages lawsuit arguing the government's blanket exclusion of the sex industry from a cash handout program for pandemic-hit small companies violates the right to equality guaranteed under the Constitution.
In the lawsuit filed with the Tokyo District Court in September, 2020, a woman running a sex worker-dispatching business in western Japan demanded the payment of the benefits, as well as money totaling 4.46 million yen for having been discriminated against "without reasonable grounds."
But the court ruled that the government relief measure "does not constitute discrimination without reasonable grounds."
In the suit, the government argued that "the sex industry is inherently unhealthy," and that was difficult to gain an understanding of why the industry should be eligible for the program.
As part of the financial assistance to smaller businesses suffering from plunging revenues due to the spread of the virus, the government provides a maximum of 2 million yen in a one-off lump sum. It also offers benefits to help them pay rent.
However, the scheme does not cover businesses in the sex industry, such as companies dispatching sex workers and operators of love hotels or accommodations for sexual activities.
Individual staff members, however, are considered sole proprietors who have a contract with operators and are eligible for the program.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Cricky
that "the sex industry is inherently unhealthy,
so Dickensian, The whole story reads like a Puritans trial from 1660.
Asiaman7
The opposite argument could also be made — the sex industry is inherently healthy. There are many benefits to a healthy sex life.
noriahojanen
How could they possibly be so judgmental??
In the meantime, the large amount of corona relief money has gone missing, allegedly to "inherently unhealthy" "unethical" businesses including criminal organisations. Not to mention, there are many, many corona funds frauds which still get away with punishments.
コロナ予備費「11兆円」追えず 「国費解剖」まとめ読み
https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUA133NB0T10C22A5000000/
Cricky
It’s a business like any other, and the weird thing is those judging from a moral perspective are probably the biggest customer base for the industry.
noriahojanen
The relief programs should have been based on past tax records. Sex workers and sex industry are relevant taxpayers deserving the financial assistance (of course there are always some cheaters evading taxes, never limited to sex industry).
In fact, corona money has been provided to much more dubious businesses ("makeshift" startups launched after the state of emergency), and about 90% of the state funds or 11 trillion yen have gone missing. Outrageous.
dagon
In the suit, the government argued that "the sex industry is inherently unhealthy," and that was difficult to gain an understanding of why the industry should be eligible for the program.
A legal business but 'Inherently unhealthy '.
Nice to know this is a legal category in Japanese courts and not just a usual courts running cover for the establishment business, bureaucracy or politicians.
All of the healthy date rape central drunk driving izakayas or pachinko parlors are good for tax payer funded relief.
As well as government propaganda arm ad agency Dentsu and right wing hotel chains.
All very healthy.
Japan's 'night business ' is one of the biggest hypocritical grey areas that benefit Japan Inc.
Mark
Are these businesses LEGAL and registered as a legitimate business? paying their annual corporate fees and taxes?? well if they are then they should be paid assuming that they were impacted by COVID. If they are not registered then they should be Excluded.
OnTheTrail
So we allow a business, but it is not a business. Got it.
virusrex
This is a problem of the government having schizophrenia and recognizing the sex industry as worth having (therefore allowed) but also unhealthy and therefore not worth supporting.
It must be a very difficult job trying to make these double standards congruent when it is obvious they contradict each other. If the government lets something exist legally then it has to support it the same as every other industry, and if on the contrary it is considered unhealthy then it should be illegal and forbidden. You can't have both things at the same time.