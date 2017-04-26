Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Court orders removal of man's private info from 'online phonebook'

KYOTO

A court has ordered the operator of an "online phonebook" site to delete its listing of a man's name, address and phone number and pay him about 50,000 yen in compensation for damages.

In handing down the ruling on Tuesday, Presiding Judge Yukiko Ito of the Kyoto District Court said, "Information posted online spreads quickly and its deletion can become difficult," adding one's permission to list private information in a paper phonebook does not necessarily mean allowing someone to post the information online.

The site operator, a man residing in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, claimed that his act did not infringe the man's privacy because his information had been listed in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.'s publicly available phone book.

In 2015, the Kyoto resident sued the site operator after his request to delete his information reproduced online was rejected.

I'm glad I finished reading the headline, at first it sounded like something really painful

1 ( +1 / -0 )

