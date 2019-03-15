Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shikoku Electric Power's Ikata nuclear plant Photo: REUTERS file
national

Court rejects call to halt nuclear reactor in western Japan

0 Comments
YAMAGUCHI

A Japanese court on Friday rejected a plea by local residents to halt a nuclear reactor operated by Shikoku Electric Power Co in western Japan, one of several reactors currently running in the country.

The decision by the Iwakuni branch of the Yamaguchi District Court is in line with past rulings by other regional courts and allows the continued operation of the No. 3 reactor at the Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime Prefecture.

The No. 3 reactor has passed the state safety screening process that was revamped in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Concerns about the sole remaining operational reactor at the plant have remained among locals, leading them to turn to the courts to seek an injunction.

Of over 30 reactors in Japan excluding those set to be decommissioned, only a few are currently operating.

A previous order forcing a halt in operations was issued by the Hiroshima High Court in December 2017 citing the risk of an eruption at the caldera of Mt Aso about 130 kilometers away. The decision was overturned in September 2018 and the utility restarted the reactor a month later.

The Yamaguchi court considered whether the operator and the Nuclear Regulation Authority's estimates of risks predicted in the event of eruptions in the volcano in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto were reasonable. It also looked at the potential size of a quake anticipated by scientists in seismically active areas off Japan's central and western coasts, a key factor in a reactor's quake-resistant design, when ruling.

In the decision, Presiding Judge Akira Onose said the possibility that a large-scale eruption might occur during the reactor's operating life is low, and the regulatory authority's safety standards are adequate.

The No. 3 reactor at Ikata began operations in 1994.

The plaintiffs pointed out that pyroclastic flows from possible catastrophic eruptions could reach the plant.

They also claimed the utility underestimated the fact that the reactor sits on the median tectonic line, a massive fault zone, as well as potential damage by a massive earthquake off central and western Japan's Pacific coast.

"We find the decision appropriate. We will ensure safe and stable operation while keeping in mind that there is no end to efforts to improve safety," Shikoku Electric said in a statement.

The Ikata No. 3 reactor was temporarily halted in April 2011 for a periodic inspection and was restarted in August 2016.

Separate demands for a halt in the reactor's operation had been turned down by regional courts in Matsuyama and Oita.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yu Miri’s ‘Tokyo Ueno Station’ Gives Voice to the Invisible Working Class

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Live

Uniqlo Announces New Street Fighter Collaboration

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Explore

The Story of Shimokitazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Learn

Words for Spring Cleaning in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hiking Solo Along the Kumano Kodo Iseji Route

Savvy Tokyo