national

Court rejects damages suit over same-surname rule after marriage

7 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese court rejected Monday a damages suit filed against the state by a business executive and three others who argued that the Japanese legal requirement for Japanese married couples to use the same surname is unconstitutional.

The Tokyo District Court ruled the Japanese family register law, which does not allow spouses to use different surnames, is constitutional.

Under the current system, spouses can choose whether to use the same surname when a marriage takes place between a Japanese and foreign national. Divorcees can also choose whether to continue using the same surname regardless of nationality.

The plaintiffs -- Yoshihisa Aono, the 47-year-old president of software developer Cybozu Inc, a woman from Kanagawa Prefecture and a common-law couple from Tokyo -- had claimed the law violates the constitutional right to equality and the pursuit of happiness.

But Presiding Judge Tetsuro Nakayoshi said the Civil Code provision stipulating a single surname for a husband and wife is constitutional and it is reasonable for the family register law not to allow separate surnames.

In December 2015, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the provision, saying the use of a single surname for family members is an established practice in Japanese society. The latest suit focused on the family register law instead.

"The (latest) ruling only echoed the top court's ruling in 2015. We wanted the court to make a decision that takes a step forward," said Tomoshi Sakka, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, at a press conference following the ruling.

Aono said at the press conference, "I wanted the judicial authorities to say there is something wrong when there has been no progress in the debate (over separate surnames) in the Diet." He also expressed hope for quick legislation to allow Japanese married couples to use separate surnames.

Aono adopted his wife's surname, Nishibata, when they married in 2001, but for business purposes he uses his former surname with which he said he had built trust and status.

He argued he has suffered as a result of being forced to think which surname he should use every time he signs a business contract and having to pay a large sum to alter his registered name for stockholdings after he got married.

Many companies and public offices in Japan now allow employees to use their previous surnames at work. But only registered surnames may be used in principle in official documents such as driver's licenses and passports.

In Japan, it is customary for a wife to take her husband's surname, although the law does not say which of the partners must give up their surname on marriage.

Most countries allow the use of separate surnames by married couples and the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women has urged the Japanese government to amend the Civil Code.

Opposition parties have repeatedly submitted bills to amend the Civil Code, but they have been blocked by conservative members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
But Presiding Judge Tetsuro Nakayoshi said the Civil Code provision stipulating a single surname for a husband and wife is constitutional and it is reasonable for the family register law not to allow separate surnames.

Right, because any Japanese person that marries a foreigner just isn't right in the head, so it's ok for them to use both, as "gaijin" can't be considered Japanese anyway!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

don't get married? What will be the surname of your sons and daughters? How about legal documents? What is wrong with our society?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Opposition parties have repeatedly submitted bills to amend the Civil Code, but they have been blocked by conservative members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The courts continue to prove themselves just as conservative. As always in Japan, a bunch of older men are deciding the boundaries for how women should live their lives (*and some men)

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Opposition parties have repeatedly submitted bills to amend the Civil Code, but they have been blocked by conservative members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Alas, the law is the law. And, to be honest, as much as I think this law is a relic of the 19th century, it is hard to imagine a constitutional reason for courts to overrule it.

The law is not discriminatory, in that couples who marry can choose either surname. In other words, it doesn't discriminate against females.

The truth is that the way to fix this is to change the law. And that requires overriding the LDP. And, by the way, some of the strongest opponents to changing these sorts of laws are conservative women in the LDP.

The whole family law / civil code needs to be completely rewritten, as it is literally stuck in the 19th century.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The law is not discriminatory, in that couples who marry can choose either surname. In other words, it doesn't discriminate against females.

It is so very discriminatory in that any Japanese person who marries a foreigner is BY LAW allowed to use either name legally.

Something Japanese "only" couples themselves can not do.

If that is not discriminatory, then please tell me what is!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Politicians are upholding an ideal, they yearn for. Reality is quite different and that's when the disconnect offends the politicians, they are not relevant in society and retreat into outdated ideology further distancing themselves from society.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Aono adopted his wife's surname, Nishibata, when they married in 2001, but for business purposes he uses his former surname with which he said he had built trust and status.

He adopted wife's surname when married. He now wants to use his former name and the Japanese judge does not allow it.

U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women has urged the Japanese government to amend the Civil Code

Is this really "Discrimination against Women" case? As it is often the case with UN human rights org, they have no real knowledge of local facts; they apparently does not know that Japan allows to adopt a surname of either side of the couple.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

