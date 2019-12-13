Court rejects ex-fishermen's appeal over 1954 U.S. H-bomb tests

A Japanese high court on Thursday rejected an appeal by former fishermen and their families against a lower court decision to dismiss their damages suit over 1954 U.S. hydrogen bomb tests in the Pacific.

Twenty-nine plaintiffs had sought damages totaling 42 million yen ($387,000) from the state, alleging it hid key records showing the fishermen were exposed to radiation in the tests. But the Takamatsu High Court ruled the government did not deliberately hide documents and that the 20-year statute of limitations had expired.

Between March and May of 1954 when the United States conducted six hydrogen bomb tests on Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, at least 1,000 Japanese fishing boats were believed to have operated around the area.

But records of ships other than the Japanese tuna fishing boat Fukuryu Maru No. 5, the sole vessel officially recognized as affected by the tests, were not released by the Japanese government until 2014.

The boat, also known as Lucky Dragon No. 5, was in the fallout zone and saw one of its 23-man crew die months later due to acute radiation sickness.

In July last year, the Kochi District Court acknowledged the plaintiffs were exposed to radiation in the tests but denied the state's liability, saying it was impossible for the government to hide information about health damage from the tests because it was widely reported by the media at the time.

The lower court also said although the documents may have been handled in a sloppy manner by several government agencies in charge of the matter, the state did not intentionally conceal them.

The court also deemed the statute of limitations had expired given there was no conclusive evidence to indicate that the state persistently engaged in illegal activities.

Japan and the United States struck a deal in 1955 under which Washington paid $2 million for the injuries and damage sustained as a result of the hydrogen bomb tests without admitting liability. The payment was also agreed as a "full settlement" of any claims against the United States over the issue.

The plaintiffs claimed they suffered emotional distress as they lost a chance to seek damages from the United States and that the state failed in its responsibility to investigate the matter and provide help to the affected, subsequently depriving them of a chance to receive proper treatment.

Although 45 plaintiffs -- former fishermen in western Japan's Kochi Prefecture and families of those deceased -- filed the lawsuit in 2016, the number fell for the appeal due to aging and other reasons.

