Court rejects lawsuit seeking damages, suspension of My Number system

0 Comments
NAGOYA

A court on Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by 20 central Japan residents that demanded the government suspend the use of the My Number national identification system and pay 2.2 million yen ($20,000) in damages for invading privacy.

The Nagoya District Court's ruling is the second in a series of similar lawsuits filed at eight district courts nationwide over the system launched in January 2016, which allocates a 12-digit ID number to every resident of Japan to streamline administrative procedures for taxation and social security.

Presiding Judge Tsuyoshi Momosaki ruled there are no legal or systematic faults with the My Number system and added, "It cannot be said that there is a risk of personal information being used outside proper administrative purposes."

The ruling follows a Yokohama District Court ruling in September that similarly rejected the citizens' claims and ruled in favor of the state.

During the trial in Nagoya, the plaintiffs, who are residents of Gifu, Aichi and Mie prefectures, claimed unconsented collection of personal information infringes the privacy ensured under the Constitution, and that the system is faulty as there have been many information leakages since its launch.

The state argued that even before the launch of the system, the state had handled such personal information, and that the cases of information leakage were a result of human error, rather than a defect in the system.

In June, a government committee on personal information protection announced there were 279 cases of My Number information being leaked including ID numbers at 134 institutions.

No Comment
