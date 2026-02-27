Court rejects residents' bid to halt Ikata reactor over safety concerns

A district court on Thursday rejected a request by residents of a nearby prefecture to halt the operation of a nuclear reactor at the Ikata power plant in western Japan due to safety concerns related to earthquake risks and the potential for a large-scale volcanic eruption.

In a lawsuit regarding Shikoku Electric Power Co's No. 3 reactor in Ehime Prefecture, about 160 residents of neighboring Yamaguchi Prefecture argued that they could be seriously harmed by a catastrophic accident similar to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The Ikata plant is situated on Japan's western island of Shikoku, approximately 130 kilometers from Mt. Aso, one of the largest active volcanoes in the country, located on the southwestern island of Kyushu. The No. 3 is the plant's only active reactor.

The plaintiffs originally filed in 2017, arguing that Shikoku Electric's earthquake risk assessment for the area surrounding the plant was inadequate and unreliable. They also raised concerns that pyroclastic flows from a catastrophic eruption of Mt. Aso could reach the reactor.

Shikoku Electric countered that no active faults have been identified in the coastal area where the plant is located, asserting that the plant is safe. It also argued that no pyroclastic flow has ever reached the site and that the risk of an eruption while the plant is operating is low.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Akira Ogawa at the Iwakuni branch of the Yamaguchi District Court said Shikoku Electric's survey was thorough and found no evidence of displacement that would suggest that the faults around the power plant were active.

He also said Shikoku Electric's conclusion that Mt. Aso was not in imminent danger of a major eruption was not unreasonable.

The Hiroshima High Court issued provisional injunctions to halt the reactor in 2017 and 2020, but both were subsequently overturned.

Lawsuits seeking to halt the Ikata reactor were also filed at the Hiroshima, Matsuyama and Oita district courts, but the courts rejected the claims, saying they did not recognize any clear danger.

The plant operator had already shut down units No. 1 and 2 in 2016 and 2018, respectively, for decommissioning while the No. 3 reactor, having passed the post-Fukushima safety screening, was brought back online in 2016, becoming the only reactor at the plant still in operation.

