Court rejects shareholders' bid to halt planned restart of Shika reactors

Members of the legal team representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to halt the planned restart of reactors at the Shika nuclear power plant hold up banners contesting the ruling outside the Toyama District Court in Toyama Prefecture on Wednesday.

A district court on Wednesday rejected a request by some shareholders of Hokuriku Electric Power Co. to halt the planned restart of reactors at the utility's nuclear power plant in central Japan, after the shareholders argued that a major accident could cause irreparable damage to the operator.

The focus of the trial was whether Hokuriku Electric's decision to restart two reactors at the Shika nuclear plant in Ishikawa Prefecture, following problems after the 2024 earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in the prefecture, violated its duty of care under Japan's Companies Act.

Toshichika Yaguchi, presiding judge of the Toyama District Court, said, "A violation would not normally arise if the operator decided to restart the reactors after experts examined safety."

The shareholders from Ishikawa and neighboring Toyama Prefecture argued that risks at the nuclear power plant and shortcomings in evacuation planning were exposed after the earthquake, and that management failed to adequately assess the risk of future accidents, breaching its duty of care.

Hokuriku Electric countered that it has been complying with the Nuclear Regulation Authority's review, which took into account findings from the earthquake, and that no safety issues have been identified. The company said the restart was a rational decision consistent with national policy and supported by many shareholders.

The two reactors have been offline since 2011, with the No. 2 unit currently under review for restart.

The Kanazawa District Court ruled in favor of residents in 2006 who sought to halt the plant's operations, but the decision was later overturned.

