COVID-19 deaths of people aged under 60 soar in Japan due to Delta variant

Japan saw a sharp increase in the deaths of people aged 59 or younger due to COVID-19 amid the latest round of the coronavirus pandemic with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, the health ministry said Tuesday.
In the fifth wave of the pandemic from mid-July to early September, those aged 59 or younger accounted for 20.6 percent of the total COVID-19 deaths of 860, with the rate jumping more than fivefold from 3.8 percent of the death toll reported before early February, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
A total of 29 people aged 39 or younger died due to COVID-19 in the fifth wave, accounting for nearly half of the cumulative total fatalities of 63 in the same age group since the start of the pandemic, the ministry said.
While over 50 percent of the nation's population of 125 million has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the inoculation rollout has yet to reach many of the younger generation despite surging infections driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Japan launched the inoculation program in February initially for health care workers and expanded it to people aged 65 and older in April and later to the rest of the public.
"The reason why severe symptoms and deaths among people in their 40s and 50s have become relatively prominent is that the vaccination (of elderly people) has progressed," said Kazuhiro Tateda, a virology professor at Toho University.
Before the launch of the vaccination program, 96.2 percent of the 5,295 cumulative deaths reported by early February were COVID-19 patients aged 60 or above. By age group, those in their 80s accounted for 40.8 percent of the total fatalities.
But in the period between mid-July and early September, the rate of those aged 60 or above among the total deaths of 860 came to 79.4 percent.
According to an estimate by the ministry, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Japan among people aged 65 and over in July and August has been reduced by about 8,400 thanks to vaccination.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Basically, 84% of those aged 59 or younger who died in the fifth wave here in Japan were between the ages of 40 and 59.
((860 X .206) - 29) / (860 X .206)
didou
This kind of news keep maintenant the hype and fear.
For younger generation, the risk of dying by accident or other disease is much much higher, so how many of the total death for the same generation. How many had underlying conditions?
And how many deaths after contamination. It used to be 1-2 %, what about the delta. Older people are vaccinated but still many do not go out.
snowymountainhell
This article is really stressing and repeating the word “vaccinations”.
sakurasuki
Some people already vaccinated but in Japan is based vaccine line up is based on age group, that's why young people get vaccinated later. So that current fact about younger age group that get Delta variant it's only because they still couldn't get vaccinated.
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14407036
Kaerimashita
29 is "soaring". Media really are using alarmist language
hatsufred
‘Deaths of young people soar’ as usual half the story. No mention of how many died abandoned by the hospitals left at home. That is where the failure is.
divinda
This article states twice that 860 people died from Covid in Japan from "mid-July to early September".
This is BLATANTLY FALSE.
In just August alone 875 people died according to the gov stats posted by NHK.
From July 16-31 ("from mid-July") there were 174 Covid deaths, and in the first 10 days of September ("to early September") there were 639 Covid deaths.
That is a total of 1688 deaths from "mid-July to early September". This gaslighting story is attempting to say there were half the number of deaths than reality.
vic.M
People dying after the vax.
bob
latest age related survival rates from Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis.
age 0-19 median IFR 0.0027% Survival rate estimate 99.9973%
20-29 0.014% 99.9860%
30-39 0.031% 99.9690%
40-49 0.082% 99.9180%
50-59 0.027% 99.7300%
60-69 0.59% 99.4100%
https://thenewamerican.com/stanford-epidemiologist-studies-covid-finds-its-highly-treatable-and-rarely-a-deadly-disease/
That includes the super-scary Delta variant. The IFR is not drastically different from the ordinary flu.
Don't be fooled by panic porn that leaves out basic information like this, overall age-related numbers and co-morbidities.
Japan Violet
Instead of inflicting economic hardship on people, why not invest the revenue being sacrificed to building more hospitals and beds, improving the healthcare system?
Asiaman7
Ahem, 860 deaths occurred in the 59 or younger age group, which is repeatedly indicated in the first two paragraphs.
mph-1212
Pretty sure its more than 29.
nakanoguy01
this really is an article in search of a problem. smgfh...
divinda
Ahem, no, read it again (I quoted it before as well):
"But in the period between mid-July and early September, the rate of those aged 60 or above among the total deaths of 860 came to 79.4 percent."
divinda
Also, if 860 deaths were in the 59 or younger age group as you claim (but again, the article does not say this), and that 860 represents 20.6% of the total deaths as stated in the article, then that means the total would be over 4200, which is also false.
ian
Deaths of people aged 60 and above dive due to vaccination
151E
And how many of those had some comorbidity like the teenager in Osaka?
bokuda
Why is this happening only in Japan?
Are these vaccines expired, bad handled or tampered?
Asiaman7
divinda 07:36 am JST
Sorry. My bad. You are correct. They do claim 860 total deaths.
PTownsend
and school aged kids in China are getting sick and dying.
But I have read many posts published on this forum claiming younger people should worry more about the vaccine than the virus. I am aware most of those posts have been written by the pandemic-deniers, truthers, birthers and flat-earthers, individuals who rarely if ever provide sources, I assume they might get their info from an anonymous poster on Stormfront, Reddit, 8-kun or perhaps from this site. Anonymous posters pushing disinformation and misinformation are a danger to their intended audiences, the general public and especially their intended audience the intellectually challenged.
WilliamJames
This is also happening in the US. From the Washington post:
Wear your masks as I'm sure 99% of you do, and get vaccinated as soon as possible. My nephew's family are all vaccinated, and wear masks. Yet, they caught the covid delta variant when the dad interviewed someone at work and didn't wear his mask. Please, no guilt trips. He knows he made a serious error. Happily, all are fine after mild cases.
Be safe, careful, and enjoy life too,
William James
Thomas Goodtime
That photo has been used before. Please be up to date with your reporting.
As for the numbers, who knows what to believe anymore.
zichi
250 people who died outside medical facilities in Aug. had COVID, new high: Japan police. That is a new high. Previously, 84 people died at home over six months.
Sanjinosebleed
The scare mongering and manic hysteria of these news articles is scarier than Covid itself!
Soaring??? really???
JeffLee
That's not the problem. Japan has long had among the most hospital beds in the world. The problem is the system's structure: most of those beds belong to the private sector, most of which refuses to cooperate in the war against COVID.
The system needs to be socialized or the govt needs to use the authority and be given the authority to issue directives to hospital administrators.
Wakarimasen
Alarmist reporting again. As more data emerges it seems that much of the data and the way it has been reported has not been entirely accurate or balanced
Yubaru
There are plenty of beds! It's a matter of allocating resources to get all of them capable of handling COVID patients!
divinda
Yeah, I saw that too. And in those stats, 137 of those who died at home in August were under 60.
And if this article is correct to say 20.6% of deaths in August were in the under 60 group, and there were 875 total covid deaths in August (not the 860 falsely claimed), that means 180 deaths were in August were in the under 60 group.
So 137 out of 180 deaths for under 60s were at home, which is a shocking 76% of deaths for this group occurred at home!!
Numan
Thus, the limiting of tests available after the international press left Japan to get the public support for the LDP. Hiding the truth to seem like they are competent.
No matter how much data the J-gov. hides from the public when intelligent international researchers see all the data. They ban and restrict Japanese tourists from entering their countries.
The foreign governments understand something about Japan that the Japanophiles do not!
Gaijinjland
Maybe they shouldn't have prioritized vaccinations of the elderly, who barely leave their homes anyway and the least likely to spread the virus.
Wobot
It doesn't say how many of them had been vaccinated or when, seems like an important bit of information
Yubaru
The system is already "socialized", but not in the manner you are referring to. The government COULD force private hospitals to cooperate, but, that leads to a slippery slope no one wants to go down. It's the same will imposing mandates in other areas!
Lovecrafting
true but: elderly are the one voting the most and represent the cash cow for the LDP for that matter.
Another reality is that if COVID had swiped through the elderly, we would have experienced what many Europeans countries experienced: frenetic death toll and healthcare system beyond saturation.
Newgirlintown
’Soar’ ‘skyrocket’ ‘surge’ ‘doom’ ‘gloom’ ‘misery’ journalists must be running out of scare words.
Robert N
The headline gives a totally false impression of huge numbers. Covid hysteria never ends in the media
letsberealistic
FACTS:
COVID death rate varies but generally sits around 3.4%.
Flu’s mortality rate, in comparison, is usually below 0.1 per cent. During the Spanish influenza pandemic, 2.5 percent of those infected died. Your chances of dying in a car crash is around 1% on average.
Only cancer has a higher death rate than COVID.
COVID, especially DELTA, is very deadly.
letsberealistic
letsberealisticToday 09:47 am JST
Please do not post misinformation from a far-right extremist fake news website.
FACTS:
COVID death rate varies but generally sits around 3.4%.
Flu’s mortality rate, in comparison, is usually below 0.1 per cent. During the Spanish influenza pandemic, 2.5 percent of those infected died. Your chances of dying in a car crash is around 1% on average.
Only cancer has a higher death rate than COVID.
COVID, especially DELTA, is very deadly.
proxy
What is your personal experience with COVID, not something you heard from a cousin? I know about 100 people who have developed COVID. 98 of them fully recovered within 3 days. 2 of them recovered after 3 weeks and both of them were obese. I honestly do not know a person who has either been hospitalized, been in ICU or died.
Haaa Nemui
I know 5 people personally who have contracted Covid. 4 hospitalized, including a 5 year old, 3 year old, and their parents. I don’t know anybody who has died.
Matej
what a "news"
turning the page....
ian
Increase in deaths due to virus of course, but changes in demographics due to vaccinations
ian
Japan Today, why don't you fact check the article even after an error was pointed out?
You use toyokeizai for your daily reports why not take a quick look?
As of 7/15 total deaths 15,009
As of 9/13 total deaths 16,839
proxy
@Haaa Nemui Thank you for your response.
zichi
wtfjapan
If the fully vaccinated can have covid, and die then the point is that the vaccinations are not 100%, and we should not consider ourselves 100% safe, and continue to take other measurements to avoid the covid.
stormcrow
It’s so crystal clear that vaccines work, yet the unvaccinated are holding everybody back.
Vaccine passports, please!
virusrex
Unfortunately the good name that Ioannidis had before the pandemic has been spoiled by the many mistakes and lapses of judgment that were inconceivable for his old standards, it has become clear that he is trying to push something even if he has not the data to support his point, maybe because of the funding he keeps receiving from people that benefit economically directly from minimizing the pandemic.
If you compare the infection rates of the last winter season it becomes clear why COVID can't be considered equivalent to influenza.
noriahojanen
It's worth noting that the significantly increasing number of younger and working aged Japanese have died amid the pandemic, of other reasons than covid-related. They are mostly victims of illogical and unbalanced anti-virus measures.
It's full of irony to see today's another top new story about a record number of centenaries in Japan.
Tom San
Sure, that's just fine...so what do you say to the families of those 1400 persons who put their trust in the vaccine, but died???
Do you say something like "things could have been worse"?
I'm sure they'll be happy knowing that their loved ones could have faced a 0.02% fatality rate instead.
Whatever.
SAFE vaccines for everyone, please.
Yardley
@proxy
I don’t know anyone who has won the lottery, been bitten by a snake, or hit on the head by a coconut, but I know those things happen. 600,000+ Americans have died of Covid. I don’t know any of them. Whether you personally have the experience or know someone who has is not how this works.
daito_hak
Silly fear mongering as usual in again a poorly and confusing article.
So what? It absolutely not surprising. The Indian variant is more contiguous, this is not surprising that it can reach a larger population including more vulnerable people since most of them had health conditions or comorbidities. Death is unavoidable even in young population groups for any decease. What matters is whether there is an excess mortality. The data shows it isn't the case whatsoever.
3.8% of how many? Makes not sense to compare like that and make it dramatic by saying a fivefold jump.
Scorpion
It would be interesting to know how many of them were unvaccinated. Just got my second Pfizer Vaccine yesterday and I FEEL great! Almost feel superhuman! Is that normal?
Scorpion
In the US if you die of a heart attack, and have covid in your body, it counts as a covid death. This has caused alot of fear. Everyone just needs to get vaccinated like they do the flu shot and move on with life.
kurisupisu
Fear mongering article!
proxy
@Yardley I think you are on the right track comparing the chance of dying from COVID in Japan to winning the loto? Seriously, do you know anyone personally who has ended up in hospital?
Sven Asai
Of course, the delta virus load is up to 1200-fold, so much more people’s bodies can’t resist the new higher virus attacks than it was before, up to 1200-fold less. That’s simple kindergarten logic, common sense, easy to understand for everyone above amoebas.
letsberealistic
No, what is the point you are trying to make?
proxy
@letsberealistic
I was asking a serious question and whoever that person is went off about lotteries.
letsberealistic
And your personal experience is relevant how in context to this article? And what is the point you are trying to make? COVID is harmless?
proxy
@letsberealistic
Not at all but it is certainly not as bad as portrayed in the media when the actual experience of most people is that they do not personally know, after 18 months, anyone who has died from it but know many people who recovered within a couple of days. 95,000 - 100,000 people die every year in Japan from pneumonia. Now that is a big number and I actually have known people who died with it.
ian
If they are, the health authorities in those countries would know and they will act accordingly, hopefully in advance
Wakarimasen
No one is saying Covid is harmless. But Proxy makes a point. There are many as or more deadly illnesses and other causes of death that we dont dramatise like this
thelessdeceived
It would be interesting to know how many of them were unvaccinated. Just got my second Pfizer Vaccine yesterday and I FEEL great! Almost feel superhuman! Is that normal?
I'd be worried.
thelessdeceived
Still holding out for the free beers as an incentive to get the jab, but it seems extras are now included.
Lovecrafting
seeing your point, but death coming from COVID was much frequent than other causes. We can psychologically tend to say that’s life when someone we know dies of cancer, another from pneumonia and another from a car accident. Too bad that’s life no big deal.
but when you have in a period of 10 months: a grandmother dying of Covid, the uncle and the father of a friend dying of COVID, a friend of my father dying of COVID, you kinda wonder: wow that’s a lot from the same cause in such a short time. Not mentioning those who had long COVID and who had symptoms still lingering 7 months later. So no, You can’t compare COVID to other disease because it hit many people in a very short time, this is why it’s serious. And not knowing anyone dying of COVID means you are the lucky one, not everyone can claim they did not suffer any loss because of this virus.
Other illnesses do strike but not at the same scale and same timing as we are experiencing.
Ingvar
It's not "if". Deaths are rising toward record levels in most or all of those countries again. There solution is to double-down and mandate boosters. As the body builds up immunity to vaccines, they will likely be in even more danger in 2~3 months.
ian
The opposite is probably true but not for lack of trying on the part of the media.
It's in everyone's best interest to understand the true extent of the situation we're in but even if there are information disseminators out there who are capable of explaining the extent of the danger, few people will have the attention span to read or watch , and then fewer still will have the capacity to understand , such information.
The truth is the disease is still killing unprecedented number of people despite unprecedented measures that have been implemented to try to contain it.
People compare it with flu, for example, but with the measures in place now, the flu had all but disappeared it seems, while covid is going as strong as ever
stickman1760
Great point Kaerimashita about the media fear mongering with words like “soar” and “surge”
ive made this point in the past but always get censored for it. The media is not interested in stories about progress, reduced numbers. Too boring. It’s so much better for them to produce alarmist click bait to try to make money.
ian
Ok
proxy
@Wakarimasen You will be shocked to learn that the vaccination rate of folks over the age of 65 in Japan with the pneumococcal vaccine is less than 75% and in counties like Canada it is only around 50%.
In Canada where some people are pushing hard to mandate COVID vaccines, only 3% of the adult population are actually up-to-date with receiving vaccines.
therougou
So they come up with this headline AFTER the numbers start decreasing? Way to keep the fear-mongering going. At the very least, the title should read "deaths of unvaccinated soar due to delta variant".
sunfunbun
The anti vax disinformation is ridiculous and allows for more COVID proliferation.
That much should be obvious, but when the belief of a false cherry picked narrative sets into cultish behavior and they repeat the lies constantly to themselves, they believe fear mongoring exists, when in scientific reality, it is to help human existence.
Not believing the science is baffling until one realizes the anti vaxxers are not critical thinkers. imo, they're stupid, just like Trump.
The anti vaxxers would have never accepted polio vaccines, either. Glad they weren't around in the 50's when polio was a major problem. We'd have not almost completely eliminated the disease, today, if the disinformation fools had their way.