Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

COVID-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold, antibody survey shows

1 Comment
TOKYO

The number of COVID-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped by nine-fold since last summer, coronavirus antibody tests showed, as Japan tries to rein in the country's third and most lethal wave of the pandemic ahead of the Olympics in July.

Random testing on people in Japan's capital in December showed that 0.91% had antibodies to the virus, compared with about 0.1% in a similar study in June, health ministry said in a report on Friday

The study sampled more than 15,000 people and also showed increases in antibody rates in Osaka and Miyagi Prefecture.

Reported infections in Japan have trended down in recent days but the government has signaled it would remain cautious.

Japan last month imposed a one-month state of emergency for 11 areas, including Tokyo, neighboring prefectures and Osaka.

It had decided to extend the emergency in 10 of the 11 prefectures until March 7, as the medical system remained under pressure despite a decline in the number of cases.

The country has had more than 390,000 cases of the coronavirus and 5,832 deaths, and is desperate to stamp out flare-ups of infection as it prepares for the summer Games, due to begin on July 23.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

‘covid infections went up a lot after summer ‘

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The results of the serologic survey correlate well with what was observed from the (very limited) detection of new cases so probably nobody is surprised.

Well, nobody but the antivaxxers that endlessly repeated the false conclusion that by now Japan was already close to herd immunity and therefore there was no need for a vaccine.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog