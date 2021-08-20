State of emergency takes effect in 7 more prefectures

A woman looks at a sign outside a department store in Fukuoka, informing people that the number of shoppers allowed into the store will be limited and hours of business will be shortened during the state of emergency.

A COVID-19 state of emergency took effect in seven more prefectures on Friday, with restrictions on business activity aimed at curbing Japan's largest yet wave of infections.

Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka will be under the measure until Sept 12, joining Chiba, Saitama, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka and Okinawa.

Under the state of emergency, major commercial facilities such as department stores and shopping malls are being called on to limit the number of customers allowed in at the same time, in addition to restaurants and bars being barred from serving alcohol or offering karaoke and those not serving them asked to close by 8 p.m.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has also called on the public to reduce outings to crowded places by 50 percent, and for firms to have employees work from home and cut the number of commuters by 70 percent.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference Friday that foot traffic in Tokyo's major entertainment districts was down roughly 35 percent compared to early July, referring to the latest figure, and vowed that the government will continue efforts to reach the 50 percent target.

A further 10 prefectures -- Miyagi, Yamanashi, Toyama, Gifu, Mie, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kagawa, Ehime and Kagoshima -- on Friday came under a quasi-state of emergency, which allows governors to target specific areas with restrictions and carries smaller fines for noncompliance, in addition to six areas already under the measure.

Their addition means 29 of Japan's 47 prefectures, or roughly 84 percent of the population, are now under some kind of restrictions on business activity, less than two weeks after the Tokyo Olympics wrapped up and days before the Paralympics begin.

The latest measure is the country's fourth virus emergency, yet a man in his 50s said at the station, "The train was crowded as usual."

Sunao Nakayama, 61, who was walking in the shopping arcade of Tenjin in Fukuoka city, southwestern Japan, said, "The cases of infection won't go down unless the government imposes a lockdown."

While some people in the country are calling for more drastic measures such as the lockdowns that have been imposed in some other countries, Suga has expressed doubt over the effectiveness of those steps.

On Thursday, the nationwide count of new COVID-19 cases in a single day topped 25,000 for the first time. The number of patients in serious condition hit a record high for the eighth consecutive day at 1,816 as of midnight Thursday, with the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus spreading rapidly.

The government decided earlier this month to only allow patients with severe symptoms to be hospitalized, a policy that has drawn controversy amid some instances of people who were unable to access medical care dying at home.

Suga has said he will not lift the state of emergency until "the provision of medical care is secured."

© KYODO