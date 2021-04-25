Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
national

COVID-19 vaccination for those under 65 may start in July: minister

TOKYO

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines in Japan for people under 65 may begin in July depending on the availability of supplies, the health minister said Sunday.

If the government can secure more COVID-19 vaccines than it needs to finish inoculating the elderly by the end of July as planned, vaccination of younger people could start the same month, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura said on a Fuji Television program.

Regarding the state of emergency that took effect in Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, Tamura said on a different program on public broadcaster NHK that it could be lifted before the scheduled end date of May 11 if business restrictions and other measures prove effective in bringing down the number of infections.

Asked about the possibility of expanding the state of emergency to other areas, he said the government will consult experts if needed, but stopped short of elaborating.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

