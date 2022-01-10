Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Border restrictions force 300 foreigners to decline Japan teacher jobs

TOKYO

Japan's COVID-19 border restrictions appear to have prompted more than 300 people to decline offers for foreign language teacher and assistant positions in Japan, leading to a fall in the number of such instructors in the country, according to a Kyodo News survey.

The withdrawal from the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program comes as prospective language instructors from the United States and other countries remain in limbo over Japan's strict immigration policies since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the survey shows.

The actual number of withdrawals could be even higher, given that some municipalities have yet to respond to the survey, which covers prefectural governments, major cities and international groups promoting educational exchanges.

The JET program, launched in 1987, works with municipalities -- alongside the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, and the Foreign Ministry -- to send those living abroad to teach at elementary, junior high and high schools across the country for a maximum of five years.

According to the internal affairs ministry, 5,761 candidates joined the program in fiscal 2019. But the ministry has not released data for the subsequent years due to an "inability to accurately state the number as the situation evolves," an official said.

However, the number of JET candidates in fiscal 2021 is believed to have fallen to around 4,000, including those who have been reappointed.

The emergence of the Omicron variant late last year has additionally led to participants expected to arrive between December and January to suspend their travel, with some being told not to come on the day they were supposed to leave.

JET candidate Anna Burbo, who had planned to arrive in Japan this month from Michigan, is one such candidate. The 25-year-old said the suspension has led many to suffer economic distress and be unable to find new employment due to uncertainties over when participants may be able to fly over.

About 600 people due to participate in the program have yet to enter Japan, raising concerns that further withdrawals from the initiative may lead to a reduction in opportunities for international exchange and education.

Bahia Simons-Lane, executive director at the U.S. Japan Exchange and Teaching Programme Alumni Association, said Japan should be more flexible in its border restrictions and make exceptions for some foreigners.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Avoid the country if you can. International travel to Japan has unfortunately become an arduous, time-consuming, costly burden. Arriving travelers are steered like rats through a four-hour maze of about seven stations extending over several kilometers. For many, that maze ends with officials shuttling the travelers to local quarantine facilities staffed with huge teams of attendants to keep the travelers isolated for 3, 6, or 10 days — all the while the Japanese government repetitively video calls the quarantined to confirm that those people are actually quarantining inside the government-controlled facility. It’s absolutely absurd! When the travelers are released from quarantine, they are told that they must hire a special taxi (typically called a “Corona taxi”) or arrange for someone to pick them up to take them to their destination. Cost of a Corona taxi from Narita to Tokyo: ¥30,000. Beyond Tokyo: exorbitant!

International travel to and from Japan used to be easy. Now it’s a burden you want to avoid.

