Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

COVID cases in Japan top 30 mil since start of pandemic

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's cumulative total of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic topped 30 million on Friday, official data showed, as the country grapples with an eighth wave of infections.

It is now estimated that nearly 25 percent of the population have been infected with the virus since Japan confirmed its first domestic case of COVID-19 in January 2020.

Newly confirmed infections totaled 246,451 on Friday, with cases on the rise since mid-October following a decrease after the seventh wave, which peaked in August last year.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases, which was less than 2 million at the beginning of last year, has increased by more than 28 million in one year amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

In December, a record 7,688 people in Japan died from COVID-19, exceeding the previous monthly high of 7,329 logged in August during the seventh wave.

Concerns over new variants of the Omicron strain are also growing as the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, which has been rapidly increasing in the United States, has started to appear in Japan, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog