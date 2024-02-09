Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID patients again rising in Japan; experts warn of 10th wave

TOKYO

The average number of coronavirus patients among designated hospitals across Japan has been rising for 11 consecutive weeks, health ministry data showed Friday, with experts warning the country has entered its 10th COVID-19 wave.

The average among the roughly 5,000 medical institutions stood at 16.15 in the week through last Sunday, with the total number of patients they reported up 8 percent from the previous week to 79,605, the data showed.

Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan saw the highest rise among the 47 prefectures with an average of 24.52 patients per institution, despite some reports not being included due to the disastrous impact of an earthquake on New Year's Day.

Ishikawa and 40 other prefectures, including Tokyo, logged rises in the most recent week, and averages were also high in Fukushima at 24.49 patients per institution and Aichi at 22.55.

Okinawa Prefecture saw the lowest figure at 8.94, followed by Osaka at 9.36 and Aomori at 10.75.

New hospitalizations reported from approximately 500 medical institutions nationwide increased 4 percent from the previous week to 3,459.

"COVID-19 cases are clearly rising as we are in the 10th wave," said Hiroshi Mukae, a director of the Japanese Respiratory Society and professor at Nagasaki University. He warned that influenza and other contagions are also spreading this winter.

Following the downgrade of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza in May last year, the government stopped releasing the daily tally of new cases.

It now only releases the weekly number of patients reported from the designated institutions, as well as the average number of cases among the facilities.

Oh no! Quick, someone point out how this cannot possibly be true and is just a hoax and a result of big pharma and the vaccines and it is just mainstream media fearmongering and all you need is a healthy immune system and maybe some Vitamin C and a PMA (positively mental attitude). Phew, crisis averted.

This comes in great part from the government leaving everything to the population and not making a much greater effort in promoting the measures that interrupt transmission. Unfortunately Japan is not alone in this mishandling of the problem, and the risks that are continuously being found from covid reinfections are not even taken into account in the small amount of information released to the public as part of those efforts. As frequently is the case the government choose to react instead of prevent.

Oh no! Quick, someone point out how this is really scary and that we should all get the latest "booster". Phew, crisis averted.

