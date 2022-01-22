Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

COVID restrictions on U.S. forces personnel in Japan extended 1 week

0 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. Forces Japan said Friday it has decided to extend COVID-19 restrictions on its personnel's activities outside bases in Japan by one week through the end of January.

The decision was made "due to the continuing increase of COVID-19 cases throughout Japan," fueled by the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, U.S. Forces Japan said in a press release.

The measures have been implemented since Jan 10 following a surge in virus infections among American military personnel in prefectures such as Okinawa and Yamaguchi.

Clusters of COVID-19 cases at U.S. military facilities in prefectures hosting U.S. military bases have been reported since last month.

The spike in new cases prompted Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to ask the U.S. side earlier in the month to impose curfews at U.S. military bases in Japan.

Under the measures, the movement of military personnel outside military facilities is restricted to essential activities, and wearing a mask is required even on bases.

Hayashi told a parliament session that a total of 6,350 coronavirus cases had been confirmed among U.S. forces personnel stationed in Japan as of Wednesday, of which 4,141 were in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki has demanded that restrictions on U.S. military personnel be maintained "until the virus spread is brought under control."

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo